Facebook has stopped people posting on election day.

The site has stopped working and people are unable to post links or share any articles.

The problems come as the UK heads to the polls in the general election. Facebook has been one of the central platforms of this election, with parties spending millions of pounds on advertising to share on the platform.

Now numbers of Facebook users as well as many of the world's biggest news publishers are unable to post on the social network.

It isn't clear why the problems are happening, but it is not the first time that the site's sharing tools have broken.

The site itself is working fine – other parts of Facebook like the timeline will load up. But there just won't be any recent links there, and it isn't possible to post any new ones.