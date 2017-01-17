A sophisticated new phishing technique that composes convincing emails by analysing and mimicking past messages and attachments has been discovered by security experts.

Discovered by Mark Maunder, the CEO of WordPress security plugin Wordfence, the attack first sees the hacker send an email appearing to contain a PDF with a familiar file name.

That PDF, however, is actually a cleverly disguised image that, when clicked, launches a new tab that looks like this:

( Wordfence )

It’s the Gmail sign-in page, right? Not quite. A closer look at the address bar will show you that all is not quite as it seems:

( Wordfence )

Unfortunately, the attack’s imitation of the Gmail sign-in page is so convincing that many users will automatically enter their login details, simultaneously surrendering them to the hackers, who can proceed to steal your data and use one of your past messages to compromise another round of Gmail users.

In an example described by a commenter on Hacker News, the hackers emailed a link disguised as an athletics practice schedule from one member of the team to the others.

“The attackers log in to your account immediately once they get the credentials, and they use one of your actual attachments, along with one of your actual subject lines, and send it to people in your contact list,” added the commenter.

Google Doodles







38 show all Google Doodles









































































1/38 Caroling Google Doodle celebrates Christmas caroling Google

2/38 Today's Google Doodle features activist Steve Biko Google

3/38 Walter Cronkite Google celebrates Walter Cronkite's 100th birthday

4/38 Ladislao José Biro Google celebrates Ladislao José Biro 117th birthday

5/38 Google Google celebrates its 18th birthday

6/38 The history of tea in Britain Google celebrates the 385th anniversary of tea in the UK

7/38 Autumnal equinox 2016 Google marks the start of fall

8/38 Paralympics 2016 Google marks the start of the Paralympic Games 2016

9/38 Nettie Stevens Google celebrates Nettie Stevens 155th birthday

10/38 Father's Day 2016 Google celebrates Father's Day

11/38 Elizabeth Garrett Anderson Google celebrates Elizabeth Garrett Anderson 180th birthday

12/38 Earth Day 2016 Google celebrates Earth Day

13/38 Ravi Shankar Google marks Pandit Ravi Shankar's 96th birthday

14/38 Olympic Games in 1896 Google are celebrates the 120th anniversary of the modern Olympic Games in 1896

15/38 World Twenty20 final Google celebrates the 2016 World Twenty20 cricket final between the West Indies and England with a doodle Google

16/38 William Morris Google celebrates William Morris' 182 birthday with a doodle showcasing his most famous designs Google

17/38 St Patrick's Day 2016 Googlle celebrates St Patrick's Day on 17 March

18/38 Caroline Herschel Google marks Caroline Herschel's 266th birthday Google

19/38 Clara Rockmore Google celebrates Clara Rockmore's 105th birthday

20/38 International Women's Day 2016 #OneDayIWill video marks International Woman's Day on 8 March

21/38 St David's Day 2016 Google marks St David's Day Google

22/38 Leap Year 2016 Google celebrates Leap Day on 28 February 2 Google

23/38 Lantern Festival 2016 Google celebrates the last day of the Chinese New Year celebrations with a doodle of the Lantern Festival Google

24/38 Stethoscope Inventor, René Laennec Google celebrate's René Laennec's 235th birthday

25/38 Valentine's Day 2016 Google celebrates Valentine's Day with a romantic Doodle

26/38 Dmitri Mendeleev Google celebrate Dmitri Mendeleev's 182nd birthday

27/38 "The televisor" demonstartion Google Doodle celebrates 90 years since the first demonstration of television or "the televisor" to the public

28/38 Professor Scoville Google marks Professor Scoville’s 151st birthday

29/38 Sophie Taeuber-Arp Google marks Sophie Taeuber-Arp's 127th birthday

30/38 Charles Perrault Google celebrates author Charles Perrault's 388th birthday

31/38 Mountain of Butterflies discovery Google celebrates the 41st anniversary of the discovery of the Mountain of Butterflies

32/38 Winter Solstice 2015 Google celebrate the Winter Solstice

33/38 St Andrew's Day 2015 Google marks St Andrew's Day with doodle featuring Scotland's flag and Loch Ness monster

34/38 41st anniversary of the discovery of 'Lucy' Google marks the 41st anniversary of the discovery of 'Lucy', the name given to a collection of fossilised bones that once made up the skeleton of a hominid from the Australopithecus afarensis species, who lived in Ethiopia 3.2 million years ago

35/38 George Boole Google marks George Boole's 200th birthday

36/38 Halloween 2015 Google celebrates Halloween using an interactive doodle game "Global Candy Cup"

37/38 Prague Astronomical Clock Google celebrates the 605th anniversary of the Prague Astronomical Clock, one of the oldest functioning timepieces in the world

38/38 Autumnal Equinox 2015 Google marks the autumnal equinox on 23 September

Impressive as the attack is, there are ways to protect yourself.

The most obvious giveaway is that the legitimate Gmail sign-in page’s URL begins with a lock symbol and ‘https://’ highlighted in green, not ‘data:text/html,https://’. However, if you hit the address bar, you’ll also see that the fake page’s URL is actually incredibly long, with a white space sneakily hiding the majority of the text from view.

Maunder also recommends enabling two-factor authorisation on Gmail, which you can do here.