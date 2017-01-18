Google has announced an update to its search app for Android, designed to make spotty connections easier to deal with.
Whether on a rural road, in a train tunnel or a lift, we’ve all tried to perform a Google search in an area with patchy mobile signal, proceeding to land on a broken page instead of that familiar blue and white list of results.
Until now, the only course of action had been to wait for your phone’s signal bars to fill up before performing the search again.
Google Doodles
Google Doodles
-
1/38 Caroling
Google Doodle celebrates Christmas caroling
-
2/38
Today's Google Doodle features activist Steve Biko
-
3/38 Walter Cronkite
Google celebrates Walter Cronkite's 100th birthday
-
4/38 Ladislao José Biro
Google celebrates Ladislao José Biro 117th birthday
-
5/38 Google
Google celebrates its 18th birthday
-
6/38 The history of tea in Britain
Google celebrates the 385th anniversary of tea in the UK
-
7/38 Autumnal equinox 2016
Google marks the start of fall
-
8/38 Paralympics 2016
Google marks the start of the Paralympic Games 2016
-
9/38 Nettie Stevens
Google celebrates Nettie Stevens 155th birthday
-
10/38 Father's Day 2016
Google celebrates Father's Day
-
11/38 Elizabeth Garrett Anderson
Google celebrates Elizabeth Garrett Anderson 180th birthday
-
12/38 Earth Day 2016
Google celebrates Earth Day
-
13/38 Ravi Shankar
Google marks Pandit Ravi Shankar's 96th birthday
-
14/38 Olympic Games in 1896
Google are celebrates the 120th anniversary of the modern Olympic Games in 1896
-
15/38 World Twenty20 final
Google celebrates the 2016 World Twenty20 cricket final between the West Indies and England with a doodle
-
16/38 William Morris
Google celebrates William Morris' 182 birthday with a doodle showcasing his most famous designs
-
17/38 St Patrick's Day 2016
Googlle celebrates St Patrick's Day on 17 March
-
18/38 Caroline Herschel
Google marks Caroline Herschel's 266th birthday
-
19/38 Clara Rockmore
Google celebrates Clara Rockmore's 105th birthday
-
20/38 International Women's Day 2016
#OneDayIWill video marks International Woman's Day on 8 March
-
21/38 St David's Day 2016
Google marks St David's Day
-
22/38 Leap Year 2016
Google celebrates Leap Day on 28 February 2
-
23/38 Lantern Festival 2016
Google celebrates the last day of the Chinese New Year celebrations with a doodle of the Lantern Festival
-
24/38 Stethoscope Inventor, René Laennec
Google celebrate's René Laennec's 235th birthday
-
25/38 Valentine's Day 2016
Google celebrates Valentine's Day with a romantic Doodle
-
26/38 Dmitri Mendeleev
Google celebrate Dmitri Mendeleev's 182nd birthday
-
27/38 "The televisor" demonstartion
Google Doodle celebrates 90 years since the first demonstration of television or "the televisor" to the public
-
28/38 Professor Scoville
Google marks Professor Scoville’s 151st birthday
-
29/38 Sophie Taeuber-Arp
Google marks Sophie Taeuber-Arp's 127th birthday
-
30/38 Charles Perrault
Google celebrates author Charles Perrault's 388th birthday
-
31/38 Mountain of Butterflies discovery
Google celebrates the 41st anniversary of the discovery of the Mountain of Butterflies
-
32/38 Winter Solstice 2015
Google celebrate the Winter Solstice
-
33/38 St Andrew's Day 2015
Google marks St Andrew's Day with doodle featuring Scotland's flag and Loch Ness monster
-
34/38 41st anniversary of the discovery of 'Lucy'
Google marks the 41st anniversary of the discovery of 'Lucy', the name given to a collection of fossilised bones that once made up the skeleton of a hominid from the Australopithecus afarensis species, who lived in Ethiopia 3.2 million years ago
-
35/38 George Boole
Google marks George Boole's 200th birthday
-
36/38 Halloween 2015
Google celebrates Halloween using an interactive doodle game "Global Candy Cup"
-
37/38 Prague Astronomical Clock
Google celebrates the 605th anniversary of the Prague Astronomical Clock, one of the oldest functioning timepieces in the world
-
38/38 Autumnal Equinox 2015
Google marks the autumnal equinox on 23 September
However, the latest version of the Google app on Android saves your search queries whenever you have no signal, automatically delivering your results as soon as it detects a connection again.
It’s a slick solution that should save your eyeballs from lengthy periods spent glaring at your phone’s signal bars.
“And if you’re worried about data charges or preserving battery life, don’t fret,” wrote Google product manager Shekhar Sharad in a blog post announcing the new feature.
“This feature won’t drain your battery, and by fetching streamlined search results pages, it minimally impacts data usage.”
Any pending searches sit in the ‘Manage Searches’ section of the app’s hamburger menu, and you can clear them as you see fit.Reuse content