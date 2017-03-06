A sleeping but terrifying Komodo dragon is greeting everyone who heads to Google today. And for good reason.

While the animals have become known as perhaps the most fearsome creature that walks the Earth – inspiring legends and terror around the world – they have also become much loved.

That's in large part because they are under threat, and environmental activists have had to work hard to keep them around. They are in danger of being wiped out for a number of reasons, including volcanic activity and earthquakes as well as human behaviour like poaching, tourism and the destruction of their habitats.

It's that conservation work – which is ongoing at the Komodo National Park – that is commemorated in the Google Doodle.

Google Doodles







42 show all Google Doodles

















































































1/42 Google Doodle celebrating St. David's Day Google Doodle celebrating St. David's Day Google

2/42 Abdul Sattar Edhi Google Doodle of Abdul Sattar Edhi on February 28 2017 Google

3/42 Seven earth-sized exoplanets discovered Google Doodle celebrates Nasa's discovery of seven earth-sized exoplanets in new solar system Google

4/42 Bessie Coleman Google Doodle honours the first African American woman to get an international pilot licence on her 125th birthday Google

5/42 Caroling Google Doodle celebrates Christmas caroling Google

6/42 Today's Google Doodle features activist Steve Biko Google

7/42 Walter Cronkite Google celebrates Walter Cronkite's 100th birthday

8/42 Ladislao José Biro Google celebrates Ladislao José Biro 117th birthday

9/42 Google Google celebrates its 18th birthday

10/42 The history of tea in Britain Google celebrates the 385th anniversary of tea in the UK

11/42 Autumnal equinox 2016 Google marks the start of fall

12/42 Paralympics 2016 Google marks the start of the Paralympic Games 2016

13/42 Nettie Stevens Google celebrates Nettie Stevens 155th birthday

14/42 Father's Day 2016 Google celebrates Father's Day

15/42 Elizabeth Garrett Anderson Google celebrates Elizabeth Garrett Anderson 180th birthday

16/42 Earth Day 2016 Google celebrates Earth Day

17/42 Ravi Shankar Google marks Pandit Ravi Shankar's 96th birthday

18/42 Olympic Games in 1896 Google are celebrates the 120th anniversary of the modern Olympic Games in 1896

19/42 World Twenty20 final Google celebrates the 2016 World Twenty20 cricket final between the West Indies and England with a doodle Google

20/42 William Morris Google celebrates William Morris' 182 birthday with a doodle showcasing his most famous designs Google

21/42 St Patrick's Day 2016 Googlle celebrates St Patrick's Day on 17 March

22/42 Caroline Herschel Google marks Caroline Herschel's 266th birthday Google

23/42 Clara Rockmore Google celebrates Clara Rockmore's 105th birthday

24/42 International Women's Day 2016 #OneDayIWill video marks International Woman's Day on 8 March

25/42 St David's Day 2016 Google marks St David's Day Google

26/42 Leap Year 2016 Google celebrates Leap Day on 28 February 2 Google

27/42 Lantern Festival 2016 Google celebrates the last day of the Chinese New Year celebrations with a doodle of the Lantern Festival Google

28/42 Stethoscope Inventor, René Laennec Google celebrate's René Laennec's 235th birthday

29/42 Valentine's Day 2016 Google celebrates Valentine's Day with a romantic Doodle

30/42 Dmitri Mendeleev Google celebrate Dmitri Mendeleev's 182nd birthday

31/42 "The televisor" demonstartion Google Doodle celebrates 90 years since the first demonstration of television or "the televisor" to the public

32/42 Professor Scoville Google marks Professor Scoville’s 151st birthday

33/42 Sophie Taeuber-Arp Google marks Sophie Taeuber-Arp's 127th birthday

34/42 Charles Perrault Google celebrates author Charles Perrault's 388th birthday

35/42 Mountain of Butterflies discovery Google celebrates the 41st anniversary of the discovery of the Mountain of Butterflies

36/42 Winter Solstice 2015 Google celebrate the Winter Solstice

37/42 St Andrew's Day 2015 Google marks St Andrew's Day with doodle featuring Scotland's flag and Loch Ness monster

38/42 41st anniversary of the discovery of 'Lucy' Google marks the 41st anniversary of the discovery of 'Lucy', the name given to a collection of fossilised bones that once made up the skeleton of a hominid from the Australopithecus afarensis species, who lived in Ethiopia 3.2 million years ago

39/42 George Boole Google marks George Boole's 200th birthday

40/42 Halloween 2015 Google celebrates Halloween using an interactive doodle game "Global Candy Cup"

41/42 Prague Astronomical Clock Google celebrates the 605th anniversary of the Prague Astronomical Clock, one of the oldest functioning timepieces in the world

42/42 Autumnal Equinox 2015 Google marks the autumnal equinox on 23 September

Where is Komodo National Park?

The Komodo National Park is in Indonesia, taking up three big islands and 26 smaller ones. It was created in 1980 to help protect the habitat of the Komodo dragon – which doesn't live anywhere else, and came to be so strange because of the environment of the islands – but it doesn't just contain them, also taking up parts of the water that include a hugely diverse set of marine life.

The park is officially part of Indonesia and is part of the Lesser Sunda Islands. Those are located just north of Australia.

Tourists can visit there, and around 4,000 people live on the islands.

It is the conservation area's 37th birthday today, which is what led it to be featured on the Google Doodle.

Are they endangered?

The park was created precisely to help the dragons – and eventually a range of other animals – survive the threat that they are under. But despite that, they are still threatened, and are defined as "Vulnerable" by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.

On some of the islands on which they once lived, they have been completely wiped out. But on others their population is small but stable – while they appear to be safe for now on the bigger islands, the populations are still falling because of shrinking numbers on the smaller ones.

How heavy and fast are they?

The international and lingering obsession with the Kimodo dragon is in large part a result of their huge size and fearsome characteristics. They are huge, heavy and fast – and can put all of those to work in attacking and killing their prey.

An average male can weigh up to 200 lb, and a female will weigh up to 160 lb, and the animals can be as long as 2.6 metres. The biggest ever wild dragon found weighed 366 pounds, including the undigested food inside of it, and was 3.13 metres long.

That huge size makes them easily the biggest species of lizard. Their huge size is the result of where they live – on the islands that they continue to inhabit, they became huge, an effect known as "island giganticism" that also gave rise to a number of other huge species, like the famous tortoises that live on the Galápagos Islands.

Despite their huge bodies, they can run as fast as 11mph over short distances on land.