Martin Shkreli wants to save 4chan from going broke with a bailout offer

Martin Shkreli, super villain pharmaceutical exec and well-known Wu-Tang fan, is apparently interested in saving the notorious image sharing site 4chan from going under.

Mr Shkreli was under the spotlight in 2015 when he raised the price of a parasite drug from $13 to $750 per pill. He was also charged with securities fraud. Now, he’s offering to bailout 4chan founder Hiroyuki Nisimura, who recently announced that his site has become too expensive to run.

Should Canadians be banned from 4chan? — Martin Shkreli (@MartinShkreli) October 4, 2016

"We had tried to keep 4chan as is. But I failed. I am sincerely sorry," Mr Nishimura said in a statement. "Some notice there are no more middle ads and bottom ads on 4chan. Ads don't work well. So we reduced advertisement servers cost. 4chan can't afford infrastructure costs, network fee, servers cost, CDN, and etc."

4chan completely unregulated and is notorious for hosting racist, sexist, and homophobic content driven by its users.

The Many Faces of Martin Shrkeli







12 show all The Many Faces of Martin Shrkeli





















1/12 Martin Shkreli/Twitter

2/12 Pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli arrives at the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on June 6, 2016 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Federal prosecutors filed new criminal charges accusing Shkreli of more illegal financial maneuvers at his former drug company Retrophin Inc. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) Getty Images

3/12 NEW YORK, NY - MAY 03: Martin Shkreli, (R) former Chief Executive Officer of Turing Pharmaceuticals LLC, exits federal court with his attorney Benjamin Brafman, on May 3, 2016 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Shkreli appeared in U.S. District Court to face multiple fraud charges, including illegally siphoning money from one of his companies to pay off bad market bets made by another of his companies. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images) Getty Images

4/12 Entrepreneur and pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli laughs during a hearing of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee on Capitol Hill February 4, 2016 in Washington, DC. Martin Shkreli, the controversial former pharmaceuticals boss and hedge fund manager indicted on securities fraud charges, has been subpoenaed to appear at a hearing of a House of Representatives committee on oversight and government reform looking at the prescription drug market. / AFP / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images) AFP/Getty Images

5/12 Getty

6/12 Getty

7/12 NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 17: Robert Capers, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District, walks by a story board following a news conference after the arrest of former hedge fund manager Martin Shkreli on December 17, 2015 in New York City. Shkreli, who came to world fame after buying a pharmaceutical company and dramatically raising the prices on certain life-saving drugs, was arrested in New York on a seven-count indictment for a variety of financial frauds. Attorney Evan Greebel was also arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Getty Images

8/12 NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 17: Martin Shkreli (C), CEO of Turing Pharmaceutical, is brought out of 26 Federal Plaza by law enforcement officials after being arrested for securities fraud on December 17, 2015 in New York City. Shkreli gained notoriety earlier this year for raising the price of Daraprim, a medicine used to treat the parasitic condition of toxoplasmosis, from $13.50 to $750 though the arrest that happened early this morning does not involve that price hike. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images) Getty Images

9/12

10/12

11/12 Martin Shkreli/Twitter

12/12 Martin Shkreli/Twitter

On Sunday, Mr Shkreli offered to join the website’s board of directors, and Mr Nisimura tweeted in response to a direct message sent by the former big pharma exec. “I have replied your DM,” he wrote. “Thank you for supporting 4chan.”

However, Mr Nisimura says that he hasn’t yet received a formal offer from Mr Shkreli. “We have not received [Shkreli’s] offer yet,” he told Gizmodo. “So it’s not serious. I think.”