LGBT campaigners have launched a new campaign to urge Twitter to do more to tackle online homophobic abuse.

The Labour MP Wes Streeting, human rights activist Peter Tatchell and the co-owner of lesbian magazine DIVA are among those urging people to share the hashtag #no2LGBTHate on 1st February at 4pm. The thunderclap campaign will include the sentence: “We need Twitter to silence LGBT hate. Homophobia, biphobia and transphobia have no place online”.

The campaign claims they have seen a surge in hateful LGBT comments on Twitter recently and have challenged the social networking giant to do more to tackle it.

LGBT rights across the globe







7 show all LGBT rights across the globe











1/7 Russia Russia’s antipathy towards homosexuality has been well established following the efforts of human rights campaigners. However, while it is legal to be homosexual, LGBT couples are offered no protections from discrimination. They are also actively discriminated against by a 2013 law criminalising LGBT “propaganda” allowing the arrest of numerous Russian LGBT activists. (Picture: Riot police hold an LGBT activist during a Moscow rall.) AFP/Getty

2/7 Mauritania Men who are found having sex with other men face stoning, while lesbians can be imprisoned, under Sharia law. However, the state has not reportedly executed anyone for this ‘crime’ since 1987. (Picture: Chinguetti Mosque, Mauritania.) ALAMY

3/7 Saudi Arabia Homosexuality and transgender is illegal and punishable by the death penalty, imprisonment, corporal punishment, whipping and chemical castration. (Picture: The emblem of Saudi Arabia above the embassy in London.) Bruno Vincent/Getty Images

4/7 Yemen The official position within the country is that there are no gays. LGBT inviduals, if discovered by the government, are likely to face intense pressure. Punishments range from flogging to the death penalty. (Picture: Yemen's southern port of Aden.) Getty

5/7 Nigeria Both male and female same-sex sexual activity is illegal and in some northern states punishable with death by stoning. This is not a policy enacted across the entire country, although there is a prevalent anti-LGBT agenda pushed by the government. In 2007 a Pew survey established that 97 per cent of the population felt that homosexuality should not be accepted. It is publishable by 14 years in prison. (Picture: The northern Nigerian town of Damasak.) Reuters

6/7 Somalia Homosexuality was established as a crime in 1888 and under new Somali Penal Code established in 1973 homosexual sex can be punishable by three years in prison. (Picture: Families use a boat to cross a flooded Shebelle River, in Jowhar.) Reuters

7/7 Iraq Although same-sex relationships have been decriminalised, much of the population still suffer from intense discrimination. Additionally, in some of the country over-run by the extremist organisation Isis, LGBT individuals can face death by stoning. (Picture: Purported Isis fighters in Iraq.) Getty Images

Mr Streeting said: “I know from my own work tackling homophobic and transphobic bullying in schools before entering parliament that social media increasingly blights the lives of LGBT people because of its use as a weapon to inflict harm on others. It is simply unacceptable that abuse is taking place on a daily basis online, often with damaging consequences for victims.”

Linda Riley, the co-owner of Diva, accused Twitter of being “ineffectual and inadequate” in tackling homophobic abuse and hate speech and has said there are several Twitter accounts which solely target LGBT people with abuse.

“If I were verbally abused in the street I can, and would, act to call the perpetrators of such abuse to account. In many ways, online abuse is worse as posts remain online in perpetuity,” she said.

The former Eastenders actor and Life Peer Lord Cashman is also backing the initiative, claiming it is clear “homophobia is not being challenged on Twitter”.

A spokesperson for Twitter told The Independent: "We prohibit conduct that targets people on the basis of their sexual orientation, gender and gender identity. In November, we announced a more direct way to report this type of conduct. This will improve our ability to process these reports, which reduces the burden on the person experiencing the abuse, and helps to strengthen a culture of collective support on Twitter."

Twitter's hateful conduct policy was amended in November to expand their 'mute' feature to allow users to mute keywords and phrases they do not want to see. This was in addition to the block and reporting abuse functions the company already had in place.