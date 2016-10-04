Yahoo 'secretly scanned customer emails' at request of US intelligence

Yahoo has been accused of secretly building a customised software programme to search all of its customers’ incoming emails for specific information provided by US intelligence officials.

A report on Tuesday that according to people familiar with the with the matter, the company complied with a classified US government directive, scanning hundreds of millions of Yahoo Mail accounts at the behest of the National Security Agency or FBI.

Reuters said that a number of surveillance experts said this represents the first case to surface of a US Internet company agreeing to a spy agency’s demand by searching all arriving messages, as opposed to examining stored messages or scanning a small number of accounts in real time.

More follows...