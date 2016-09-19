Babies born with big heads are likely to be more intelligent, a study has suggested.

Research has linked the size of a child’s head with their academic achievements later on in life, finding that the bigger the head smarter a baby will be.

Scientists investigating the link between genes, IQ and overall health made the discovery.

“In addition to there being shared genetic influences between cognitive skills and some physical and mental health states, the study also found that cognitive skills share genetic influences with brain size, body shape and educational attainments," Professor Ian Deary of Edinburgh University, he told Neuroscience News.

The study used data from 100,000 Britons, stored by the UK Biobank which has collected more than half a million samples from people aged between 37 and 73 years.

In pictures: Artificial intelligence through history







7 show all In pictures: Artificial intelligence through history











1/7 Boston Dynamics Boston Dynamics describes itself as 'building dynamic robots and software for human simulation'. It has created robots for DARPA, the US' military research company

2/7 Google's self-driving cars Google has been using similar technology to build self-driving cars, and has been pushing for legislation to allow them on the roads

3/7 DARPA Urban Challenge The DARPA Urban Challenge, set up by the US Department of Defense, challenges driverless cars to navigate a 60 mile course in an urban environment that simulates guerilla warfare

4/7 Deep Blue beats Kasparov Deep Blue, a computer created by IBM, won a match against world champion Garry Kasparov in 1997. The computer could evaluate 200 million positions per second, and Kasparov accused it of cheating after the match was finished

5/7 Watson wins Jeopardy Another computer created by IBM, Watson, beat two champions of US TV series Jeopardy at their own game in 2011

6/7 Apple's Siri Apple's virtual assistant for iPhone, Siri, uses artificial intelligence technology to anticipate users' needs and give cheeky reactions

7/7 Kinect Xbox's Kinect uses artificial intelligence to predict where players are likely to go, an track their movement more accurately

Participants provided blood, urine and saliva samples for analysis, as well as providing information about their backgrounds and lifestyle.

Close analysis of the data revealed babies born with larger heads are significantly more likely to get a degree, as well as score higher on verbal-numerical reasoning tests.

Published in the journal of Molecular Psychiatry, researchers said: “Highly significant associations were observed between the cognitive test scores . . . and many polygenic profile scores, including . . . intracranial volume, infant head circumference and childhood cognitive ability.”

The study also identified 17 ‘significant’ genes which affect brain function and impact mental and physical health.

Researcher Saskia Hagenaars added: “The study supports an existing theory which says that those with better overall health are likely to have higher levels of intelligence.”

The average newborn head size is 36cm for boys, and 35 cm for girls.