The danger triangle: How squeezing spots can kill you (if you're very unlucky)

Most of us are well aware that squeezing spots carries the risk of infection but nonetheless, temptation kicks in and we take the risk anyway.

Chances are you’ve popped a pimple at some point but according to dermatologists you should resist the urge - not because it’s unhygienic or will leave unsightly scarring, but because it could actually kill you.

The Danger Triangle might sound like a horror movie but it’s something we should be taking seriously when it comes to personal grooming.

It's an area that covers part of the eyes, the bridge of your nose, the corners of your mouth and upper lip, and if exposed to infection it could cause serious consequences.

Pimples in this area of the face should be left untouched

Blood vessels in this area drain to the back of your head and are a direct line to your brain - this means that any infections that develop in this area could go directly to the nerve centre.

While it is incredibly rare, if an infection was to develop it could lead to vision loss, permanent paralysis or even death.

Bursting that spot might provide you with a morsel of satisfaction but the Danger Triangle means business - so be sure to leave pimples in this area untouched.

If the urge is too much though and you do start to notice an infection, seek treatment from your doctor right away.