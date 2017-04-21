Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is raising his daughter to know gender is no barrier to achieving whatever she wants.

The actor shared a photo of himself and his one-year-old daughter Jasmine sharing a father-daughter moment on the steps of his house on Thursday on Instagram.

In the caption, the 44-year-old set out his “goals” for his daughter: “By 5, you’ll be looking people in the eye when you shake their hand. By 8, you’ll know how to fish, drive daddy’s pick–up truck and do cardio.

“And by 10, you’ll be able to directly say to people, ‘Great job, I like it a lot, but let’s see how we can make it better.’”

Though this encouragement of his toddler to be ambitious, confident and ignore any traditional gender stigmas which would attempt to bar her from “driving a pick-up truck” would be a welcome sentiment from most young women – and it clearly resonated with many having been liked over two million times - being one-years-old, Jasmine was slightly preoccupied.

Her response: “Buh *points to the ground at a bug*”

Jasmine is Johnson’s first child with his wife Lauren Hashian. He also has another daughter Simone Alexandra, 15, from his marriage to Dany Garcia.

On International Women’s Day, he shared a photo of his daughters, wife and mother saying they “inspire and challenge me daily to become a better man, father and role model”.

“I come from a family of beautiful, strong, diverse and intelligent women,” he wrote. “… The world’s a better place because of you and I’m a very grateful man to be by your sides. To ALL the women out there of all ages and races, thank you.”

