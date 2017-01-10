A scientist has registered a patent for a vaccination against the common cold – a condition doctors have long thought could only be beaten by bed rest and plenty of fluids.

Rudolf Valenta, an allergy expert at the Medical University of Vienna, is behind the research into rhinovirus, the microbes responsible for runny noses and sore throats.

The common cold is considered difficult to treat and protect against because it has so many different strains.

Professor Valenta told Austrian newspaper Krone the body’s immune system tends to attack the centre of the virus, which isn’t the most effective way to fight the disease.

Instead, it’s better to concentrate on the virus’s shell, which facilitates infection by attaching itself to mucous membranes in the mouth, throat, nasal passages and stomach, he said.

Professor Valenta and his team have developed a vaccine which encourages the body to recognise and develop defences against the outer part of rhinoviruses, which are similar in all different types of the virus.

“On the drawing board, we designed proteins that don’t exist in nature. Parts of the virus shell will be attached to a carrier protein,” he told the newspaper.

Colds are caught by inhaling or otherwise coming into contact with infected droplets spread by coughing and sneezing.

It may take up to ten years for the vaccine against the ailment to be developed, reported Die Welt.

Jonathan Ball, Professor of Molecular Virology at the University of Nottingham, told The Independent the researchers “might be onto something” but filing a patent was “a long way away from having an approved vaccine”.

“Rhinoviruses are renowned for their variability and their ability to mutate in order escape our immunity and cause reinfections throughout life,” he said.

“There are more than a 100 different flavours and finding a vaccine that will protect against all of these will be tricky.”