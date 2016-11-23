The average lifespan of people in the EU has topped 80 for the first time, but preventable illnesses caused by smoking, alcohol and obesity are taking a huge toll, a study has found.

Gains were uneven as people in western European Union countries lived more than eight years longer on average than people in central and eastern countries, said the report by the European Commission and the OECD.

“More needs to be done to reduce inequalities,” said Angel Gurria, head of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development as he launched the report in Brussels.

The study said life expectancy across the 28-nation bloc has risen from 74.2 years in 1990 to 80.9 years in 2014 - the last year for which data were available - topping 80 for the first time.

But it warned that chronic diseases and related risk factors - including obesity, smoking, and heavy drinking - were taking a heavy toll on European societies.

More than 550,000 people of working age died prematurely across the bloc each year from heart attacks, strokes, diabetes, cancer and respiratory diseases.

“This represents a loss of about 3.4 million potential productive life years,” the report said.

Meanwhile 16 per cent of adults are obese, up from 11 per cent in 2000, while one in five people still smoked and heavy alcohol drinkers were more likely not to have a job than light to moderate drinkers.

In total, around 50 million EU citizens suffer from two or more chronic illnesses, most over 65.

“It shows that in the EU many people die every year from potentially avoidable diseases linked to risk factors such as smoking or obesity,” said European health commissioner Vytenis Andriukaitis.

These diseases are a drain on the struggling European economy too, the report says, with sick leave and disability benefits accounting for 1.7 per cent of GDP in EU countries - more than the amount spent on unemployment benefits.

People aged 50-59 who are suffering from severe depression were more than twice as likely to leave the labour market early, it added.

21 maps and charts which will challenge perceptions of Europe







21 show all 21 maps and charts which will challenge perceptions of Europe







































1/21 Portugal drinks more wine than France Tindo - Fotolia

2/21 Young Italians, by some distance, are the most likely to live at home with their parents

3/21 Britain is on course to overtake Germany as Europe’s most populated country

4/21 Greek workers work the longest hours in the EU

5/21 Estonia has, per capita, more drug-related deaths than anyone else

6/21 The fastest download speeds are to be found in Romania

7/21 Slovenia, Malta and Poland have the smallest gender pay gaps

8/21 France hates its leader more than other European countries

9/21 Eastern and Western Europe are very divided on the issue of gay marriage

10/21 Germany has the most millionaires

11/21 Everyone likes Christmas, apart from France

12/21 Germany accepts by far the most asylum applications

13/21 The UK and France have some of the most positive views of Muslim people

14/21 Europe's largest Muslim population is in Germany

15/21 Danes are the most trusting Europeans, and Cypriots the least

16/21 Finland has the worst economy in the EU

17/21 Italy has cut back its military spending more than any other major European Nato member

18/21 Everyone is sad about the refugee crisis

19/21 People in Spain are also the most likely to live in flats (Brits are most likely to live in houses)

20/21 Spain is the most likely to feel neighbourly

21/21 Luxembourg is home to the highest proportion of foreign nationals

Europe is also ageing fast, the report says. The over-65s have risen from less than 10 per cent of the population in 1980 to nearly 20 per cent in 2015 and could reach nearly 30 per cent in 2060.

AFP