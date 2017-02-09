The Government has “failed to grasp the seriousness” of the severe pressures faced by NHS hospitals, the British Medical Association has said.

More than 61,000 seriously ill patients spent more than four hours waiting on trolleys in A&E departments in December, reported Sky News.

And waiting times at A&E departments hit record levels last month, according to provisional data leaked to the BBC, with more patients than ever waiting over four hours to be seen since the target was introduced 13 years ago.

Doctors have warned of worsening conditions in overstretched NHS hospitals, said to be at breaking point due to overwhelming demand and bed shortages – with the number of patients on wards reportedly at unsafe levels at nine out of ten NHS trusts in England.

The target, introduced in 2004, states that 95 per cent of patients must be seen and either admitted or discharged in under four hours.

But the document suggests that of 1.4 million visits in January, only 82 per cent were dealt with within the time frame – while more than 60,000 people waited for up to 12 hours for a bed after being told they must be admitted, according to the BBC.

“When social care isn’t available, patients experience delays in moving from hospital to appropriate ongoing care settings – preventing patients being admitted at the front end in A&E. These trolley waits are a desperate sign of a system under too much pressure,” said Mark Porter, chair of the BMA.

“The government have so far failed to grasp the seriousness of the situation. The prime minister cannot continue to bury her head in the sand as care continues to worsen.

Theresa May acknowledges incidents of 'unacceptable practice ' in NHS

“The government must urgently look at the long-term funding, capacity and recruitment issues facing the system as a whole if we are to get to grips with the pressures the NHS faces year in, year out, but which are compounded during the winter months.”

The figures, compiled by regulator NHS Improvement, also reportedly suggest a record high for people waiting more than 12 hours for a bed after being seen in A&E.

NHS Providers chief executive Chris Hopson told the broadcaster: “These figures have not been verified and should therefore be treated with caution, but they are in line with the feedback we have been getting from trusts.

“NHS staff have responded magnificently to increased winter pressures, but the situation has become unsustainable.

”The rise in long trolley waits is particularly worrying, as there is clear evidence they can lead to worse outcomes for patients.“

Hospitals have not hit the target nationally since summer 2015.

A Department of Health spokesman stressed that the data was yet to be verified and said that official figures for December were only due out on Thursday morning.

He said: “We do not recognise these figures - it is irresponsible to publish unverified data and does a disservice to all NHS staff working tirelessly to provide care around the clock.

“Despite the pressures of winter the vast majority of patients are seen and treated quickly and hospitals have detailed plans in place to manage busy periods - supported by an extra £400 million of funding.”