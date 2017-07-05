Christie Kidd, Kendall Jenner’s dermatologist, has explained some of the key causes for the troublesome affliction known as "bacne".

The condition affects more than 50 per cent of women and 40 per cent of men in their 20s according to the NHS.

Acne is primarily produced by certain hormones that cause grease-producing glands next to hair follicles in the skin to make larger amounts of oil. According to the NHS, this changes the activity of the usually harmless skin bacterium called P. acnes which then becomes more aggressive and inflamed.

Ms Kidd says that changing your showering habits is an easy way to get rid of the condition.

'Most of us, we wash our hair, we condition it, and when our conditioner is sitting, that's when we wash our body,' Ms Kidd explains in a new episode of Skin Savvy on Kendall Jenner's website.

By rinsing out our conditioner last, Mr Kidd says the back is left covered in an oily residue. Mr Kidd recommends rinsing out the conditioner and then tying up your hair and washing your body as the last step.

However, NHS guidelines also state the hormones can thicken the inner lining of the hair follicle, resulting in a blockage of the skin’s pores which cleaning doesn't help to remove.

The guidelines say that you should wash the affected area with a mild soap or cleanser and lukewarm water. However, the NHS stipulates that sufferers should not “clean out” blackheads or squeeze spots as this can make them worse and could cause permanent scarring.

Around 80 per cent of people aged 11 to 30 are affected by acne according to the NHS and other causes include stress, genetics and pregnancy.

Kendall Jenner, 21, has first-hand experience of the problem and last year blogged about having acne in her teens.

'It completely ruined my self-esteem. I wouldn't even look at people when I talked to them. I felt like such an outcast; when I spoke, it was with my hand covering my face,” she wrote.