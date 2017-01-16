British women are buying fewer tampons year on year, according to a leading market research firm which has attributed the drop to a shift in contraception choices.

The amount spent on tampons fell by almost a quarter from £56m to £43m over the last four years.

Researchers at Kantar Worldpanel told The Independent tampon sales before 2012 had been relatively stable, but now a growing number of customers were ditching them and in many cases all period-related products.

“When we look at the sales, we see people have left the feminine hygiene category completely,” said Lauren Feltham, Kantar’s consumer insight director.

Ms Feltham said one possible reason for this was increased use of contraception which can stop periods or make them lighter and less regular, such as the progesterone-only pill or long-term methods like the coil or implant.

According to data from NHS Digital, the number of progesterone-only prescriptions dispensed each year rose by 1.5 million between 2005 and 2015 – while the number of combined pill prescriptions fell by 1.4 million in the same ten years.

And the number of women using contraceptive implants rose by four per cent since 2012, reported The Telegraph.

The worst jobs for your health







10 show all The worst jobs for your health

















1/10 10. Surgical and medical assistants, technologists, and technicians Overall unhealthiness score: 57.3 What they do: Assist in operations, under the supervision of surgeons, registered nurses, or other surgical personnel and perform medical laboratory tests. Top three health risks: 1. Exposure to disease and infections: 88 2. Exposure to contaminants: 80 3. Exposure to hazardous conditions: 69

2/10 9. Stationary engineers and boiler operators Overall unhealthiness score: 57.7 What they do: Operate or maintain stationary engines, boilers, or other mechanical equipment to provide utilities for buildings or industrial processes. Top three health risks: 1. Exposure to contaminants: 99 2. Exposure to hazardous conditions: 89 3. Exposure to minor burns, cuts, bites, or stings: 84

3/10 8. Water and wastewater treatment plant and system operators Overall unhealthiness score: 58.2 What they do: Operate or control an entire process or system of machines, often through the use of control boards, to transfer or treat water or wastewater. Top three health risks: 1. Exposure to contaminants: 97 2. Exposure to hazardous conditions: 80 3. Exposure to minor burns, cuts, bites, or stings: 74

4/10 7. Histotechnologists and histologic technicians Overall unhealthiness score: 59.0 What they do: Prepare histologic slides from tissue sections for microscopic examination and diagnosis by pathologists. Top three health risks: 1. Exposure to hazardous conditions: 88 2. Exposure to contaminants: 76 3. Exposure to disease and infections: 75

5/10 6. Immigration and customs inspectors Overall unhealthiness score: 59.3 What they do: Investigate and inspect people, common carriers, goods, and merchandise, arriving in or departing from the US or between states to detect violations of immigration and customs laws and regulations. Top three health risks: 1. Exposure to contaminants: 78 2. Exposure to disease and infections: 63 3. Exposure to radiation: 62

6/10 5. Podiatrists Overall unhealthiness score: 60.2 What they do: Diagnose and treat diseases and deformities of the human foot. Top three health risks: 1. Exposure to disease and infections: 87 2. Exposure to radiation: 69 3. Exposure to contaminants: 67

7/10 4. Veterinarians, veterinary assistants, and laboratory animal caretakers and veterinary technologists and technicians What they do: Diagnose, treat, or research diseases and injuries of animals and perform medical tests in a laboratory environment for use in the treatment and diagnosis of diseases in animals. Top three health risks: 1. Exposure to disease and infections: 81 2. Exposure to minor burns, cuts, bites, or stings: 75 3. Exposure to contaminants: 74

8/10 3. Anesthesiologists, nurse anesthetists, and anesthesiologist assistants Overall unhealthiness score: 62.3 What they do: Administer anesthetics or sedatives during medical procedures, and help patients in recovering from anesthesia. Top three health risks: 1. Exposure to disease and infections: 94 2. Exposure to contaminants: 80 3. Exposure to radiation: 74

9/10 2. Flight attendants What they do: Provide personal services to ensure the safety, security, and comfort of airline passengers during flight. Greet passengers, verify tickets, explain use of safety equipment, and serve food or beverages. Top three health risks: 1. Exposure to contaminants: 88 2. Exposure to disease and infections: 77 3. Exposure to minor burns, cuts, bites, or stings: 69

10/10 1. Dentists, dental surgeons, and dental assistants Overall unhealthiness score: 65.4 What they do: Examine, diagnose, and treat diseases, injuries, and malformations of teeth and gums. May treat diseases of nerve, pulp, and other dental tissues affecting oral hygiene and retention of teeth. May fit dental appliances or provide preventive care. Top three health risks: 1. Exposure to contaminants: 84 2. Exposure to disease and infections: 75 3. Time spent sitting: 67

“Some long-term contraception methods mean women's periods will become lighter or shorter,” Natika Halil, CEO of the Family Planning Association, told the newspaper.

“Many may enjoy these benefits, as well as the convenience of not having to remember to take pills.”

A spokesperson for the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (Bpas) told The Independent it was possible “more women are aware they don't have to have a period, that it's not unhealthy not to, and are prepared to use their progesterone-only pill in this way”.

But Julia Bradley, Bpas’s Education Manager and Lead Nurse, said it was possible that more women were being prescribed this type of contraceptive pill because they were overweight, a smoker over 35, or due to fears of the risk of deep vein thrombosis.

“With all these things, it's often not one reason,” she said, adding that the drop in tampon sales could also be due to more women choosing environmentally-friendly menstrual products such as the Mooncup and reuseable pads.

While long-acting contraceptives and the progesterone-only pill can stop menstruation or make periods lighter, in some cases they can cause irregular or ‘non-stop’ bleeding.

Kantar Worldpanel said the data was based on the purchasing habits of 30,000 demographically representative households in the UK.

Ms Fenton said an ageing population could also have contributed to the drop, noting that the sale of specialised incontinence products had risen dramatically from £72m to £116m in the same period, partly due to improvements in the range of products available.