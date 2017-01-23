It is a depressing but true fact that a lot of women feel afraid when walking the streets alone at night - all you have to do is ask around to realise just how many of us are fed-up with walking home clutching our keys between our fingers.

Of course, two men can be extremely unequally matched when it comes to strength and size, but the sad truth is that the majority of women can put up little fight against the majority of men purely because of our biological make-up. And that’s a scary thought.

Progress certainly needs to be made to reduce attacks - be they sexual assault or robbery - but as that doesn’t look likely any time soon, learning self-defence is a wise move for women of all ages.

Top British mixed martial artist Helen ‘Hellraiser’ Harper, who specialises in Jui Jitsu, believes all women should know more self-defence because it brings not only safety but confidence.

“In my opinion, women don't have the confidence they should in life let alone in defence,” she told The Independent. “Learning to fend off an attacker can not only help women to have peace of mind when walking alone, but also increase confidence, independence and a general sense of achievement.”

Widely-considered one of the most effective and practical forms of self-defence is Krav Maga - not technically a martial art, but rather a tactical defence system.

“Martial arts tend not to change but Krav Maga is constantly developing,” London-based Krav Maga instructor Sarah Brendlor told The Independent. She, like all instructors, has to train a minimum of nine days a year to maintain her license and ensure her techniques stay up-to-date.

Originally developed in the late 1930s by Hungarian-born Israeli martial artist, Emrich "Imi" Lichtenfeld, it was used by the Israeli army before being redeveloped for civilian use in the 1960s.

Krav Maga translates an 'unarmed combat' and was designed to be learned very quickly - it’s based on natural reactions: “Krav Maga takes your natural instincts and makes them more efficient and effective,” Brendlor explains.

Rachel learns the five Krav Maga moves all women should know for self-defence

Whilst Krav Maga teaches women and men alike to defend themselves against all types of attacks, it’s not just about fighting - it focuses on prevention and being aware.

The moves are simple and taught in a repetitive way in order to change your muscle memory - to really drill the moves into a person and make them become second nature you have to keep practising, but it doesn’t take years and years.

Krav Maga really works too.

A couple of years ago, as 12-year-old girl was on her way home from one of Brendlor’s Krav Maga classes. As she walked down a quiet, residential street in the dark, she suddenly felt a large hand on her shoulder and a man grabbing her from behind.

Instinctively, her Krav Maga training kicked in - she turned round, kneed him in the groin and ran off.

Krav Maga isn’t about winning a fight, it’s about doing enough to get away.

Brendlor is, unsurprisingly, a huge Krav Maga advocate: “Women walk around in fear,” she says. “Even if an advance isn’t violent and aggressive, it may be violating and unwanted.”

Whilst she says she no longer walks around scared, she is always alert and emphasises the importance of avoiding danger: “Don’t take unnecessary risks by going to dodgy places or waving your phone around,” she implores. “Krav Maga won’t defend you against being stupid.”

Avoidance is the first step in the Krav Maga timeline: Avoid, prevent, de-escalate, defend, fight (if necessary), then run.

The system doesn’t advise starting fights but is designed to fill in the blanks that inevitably come when you’re scared and under stress.

Although it takes a while to build muscle memory, there are certain basic moves that are easier to keep at the front of your mind and will help you free yourself from a dangerous situation.

I asked Brendlor, who’s part of London Krav Maga, to teach me the five most important Krav Maga moves specifically for women.

The six Krav Maga self-defence moves every woman should know:

1. Open hand strike

This move uses the the heel of the hand to target some of the most vulnerable areas around a person’s head - the face, eyes and both front and back of the neck. As a punch-like action it can hurt an attacker, or if you go for the eyes it will seriously disturb them. Don’t pull your arm back (keep your elbow in front of your ribs) as this will warn the attacker of what’s to come.

2. Kick to the groin

The groin is one of the most vulnerable points, not just for men but for women too. It’s important to judge your distance though - if further away (a long-range attack), kick and aim to hit either with the tips of your toes or where your shoelaces would be. If you're closer, use your knee - Harper believes this is the most important move for a woman fending off a male attacker.

The actresses fighting against sexism in Hollywood







12 show all The actresses fighting against sexism in Hollywood





















1/12 Anne Hathaway The 32-year-old actress said she has already experiences job rejections because of her age. “Now I'm in my early thirties and I'm like, 'Why did that 24-year-old get that part? I was that 24-year-old once. I can't be upset about it, it's the way things are,” she told Glamour. EPA

2/12 Helen Mirren On news that Maggie Gyllenhaal had been turned down for being ‘too old’, aged 37, to play a 55-year-old man’s partner: “It’s f***ing outrageous. It’s ridiculous. Honestly, it’s so annoying. And ’twas ever thus. We all watched James Bond as he got more and more geriatric, and his girlfriends got younger and younger. It’s so annoying.” Getty

3/12 Maggie Gyllenhaal Gyllenhaal revealed she was told by a Hollywood producer that she was too old, aged 37, to play the love interest of a 55-year-old man. “It was astonishing to me. It made me feel bad, and then it made feel angry, and then it made me laugh,” she said at the time. Getty Images

4/12 Meryl Streep Meryl Streep has helped fund an all-female screenwriters group called The Writer’s Lab to encourage more women to pen Hollywood scripts. She previously told Vogue in 2011: “Once women pass childbearing age they could only be seen as grotesque on some level.” Getty

5/12 Emma Thompson The actress said she thought Hollywood is “still completely s***” when it comes to treating women equally to men. ““When I was younger, I really did think we were on our way to a better world. And when I look at it now, it is in a worse state than I have known it, particularly for women, and I find that very disturbing and sad.” EPA

6/12 Elizabeth Banks Banks said she was driven from acting to directing due to the lack of roles for older women in Hollywood. “"[Industry sexism] drove me to direct for sure. I definitely was feeling that I was unfulfilled and a little bit bored by the things that were coming across my desk. I mean look at Gwyneth Paltrow who has her Oscar [for Shakespeare in Love] and played fifth banana to Iron Man,” she told Deadline. PA

7/12 Viola Davis “I had never seen a 49-year-old, dark-skinned woman who is not a size 2 be a sexualised role in TV or film. I'm a sexual woman, but nothing in my career has ever identified me as a sexualised woman. I was the prototype of the ‘mommified’ role,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. Getty

8/12 Liv Tyler The Lord of the Rings actress said she only get cast in roles where she is treated as a “second class citizen” at the age of 38. “When you’re in your teens or twenties, there is an abundance of ingenue parts which are exciting to play. But at [my age], you’re usually the wife or the girlfriend - a sort of second-class citizen. There are more interesting roles for women when they get a bit older,” she told More magazine. Getty Images

9/12 Cate Blanchett The actress famously called out sexism on the red carpet at the 2014 Screen Actors Guild Awards. When a camera operator scanned her up and down, she said: “Do you do this to the guys?” In her Oscar acceptance speech for Blue Jasmine, she reminded the film industry that movies with leading women can still be successful. “And thank you to... those of us in the industry who are still foolishly clinging to the idea that female films, with women at the centre, are niche experiences. They are not -- audiences want to see them and, in fact, they earn money. The world is round, people.” Gareth Cattermole/Getty

10/12 Ellen Page Asked if she had ever encountered sexism in Hollywood, Page told The Guardian: ‘Oh my God, yeah! It's constant! It's how you're treated, it's how you're looked at, how you're expected to look in a photoshoot, it's how you're expected to shut up and not have an opinion, it's how you... If you're a girl and you don't fit the very specific vision of what a girl should be, which is always from a man's perspective, then you're a little bit at a loss.” Getty Images

11/12 Zoe Saldana The actress says she refuses roles where she has to play the generic girlfriend, wife or sexy bombshell. "It's very hard being a woman in a man's world, and I recognised it was a man's world even when I was a kid. It's an inequality and injustice that drove me crazy, and which I always spoke out against — and I've always been outspoken,” she told Manhattan magazine. Getty

12/12 Charlize Theron The actress spoke to ELLE about negotiating equal pay for the Snow White and the Huntsman sequel: "This is a good time for us to bring this to a place of fairness, and girls need to know that being a feminist is a good thing. It doesn't mean that you hate men. It means equal rights. If you're doing the same job, you should be compensated and treated in the same way." Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

3. 360 or outside defence

Attackers often take aim at their targets from behind or the side by using a circular attack to slap, grab or punch. To combat this, use the side of the wrist to intercept and hit them in a similar position - by keeping your arm at a right-angle you can create a decent amount of space between yourself and the attacker.

4. Handbag grab or any aggressive grab

When either your arm, hand or bag is pulled with force, the most important thing is to move with and use that energy - instead of resisting and pulling away, use the attacker’s energy to strike or kick them.

5. Attack from the ground

If you find yourself on the floor, judge your distance and then kick the assailant back. If they’re directly above, kick them with both feet at once, thrusting your hips off the floor for extra power, then get up and run away as quickly as possible.

It's time to take back the streets and feel strong.