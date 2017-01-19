While diet brands and weight loss gurus often advertise their products or programmes with the message that inner confidence and happiness will be found through losing weight, an Instagram fitness star has proven that is not always the case.

Chinae Alexander, better known as getfitbrooklyn on Instagram, regularly posts pictures of her working out along with lifestyle advice and pictures of healthy food.

She also intermittently shares throwback pictures of when she was a US size 16 (UK size 18) and weighing 225 pounds to illustrate her weight loss journey.

Meet the stars of Instagram







10 show all Meet the stars of Instagram

















1/10 Charlie Barker Barker’s following is greater than the combined circulations of Hello! and OK! magazines

2/10 Charlie Barker Barker says: ‘I wanted to get a tattoo on the palm of my hand and because it was painful I was like, 'what do I believe in enough to get tattooed on my hand for the rest of my life?', and I was like – Hello Kitty’

3/10 Charlie Barker With a photographic glimpse – or at least suggestion – of a life of colour and attitude, Barker has earned the sort of fame that only exists on Instagram

4/10 Brian Whittaker Sixteen-year-old Whittaker has a quarter of a million followers

5/10 Brian Whittaker Whittaker’s style and physique make him popular, but conversations with girls typically end when they ask his age

6/10 Brian Whittaker An image of Whittaker's dog on Instagram. Whittaker says he has made new friends in real life, and thousands more on Instagram, many of whom he messages

7/10 Olivia Knight-Butler Twenty-year-old Knight-Butler has 15,000 followers

8/10 Olivia Knight-Butler Knight-Butler calls her account a channel, and fills it with fashion and lifestyle shots

9/10 Olivia Knight-Butler Knight-Butler says: ‘There are followers who like my photos without fail, and they're mostly younger girls who want to know about my life.’

10/10 Olivia Knight-Butler Knight-Butler had eating problems when she was 15 and 16. A need to be best at everything bled into social media and she later had to decide if Instagram was part of the problem or solution Copyright 2015. All rights reserved.

After keeping to a strict diet and exercising six times a week, Alexander reached her goal weight and size. However, while she lost weight, she says she also lost her confidence.

“When I reached what I thought was my goal, I suddenly realised I was the least confident I’d ever been,” she wrote in an article for Well and Good. “I was stuck in a cycle of cravings for affirmation, admiration and progress. Rinse and repeat.

“[…] I knew aesthetically I looked better, but my heart just didn’t meet me there. I’d sold my inner beauty for thinner thighs and increased wardrobe options.”

Eventually, Alexander loosened the restrictions on herself in a bid to regain her confidence.

“I stopped obsessing over the number stitched onto the tag of my pants. Or how I compared with everyone else, both on social media and in life. I put away the food scale. I let myself gave that extra glass of wine. I spent more of my time helping others and less time thinking of myself.

“And here I am. Not my leanest or most athletic, but so damn joyful. I feel content but not comfortable. I feel proud but not prideful I have the freedom to let myself live without overthinking.”

She says she has learned not to let her mind become “consumed with your outer beauty because you might just arrive at your desired destination yet still be completely lost” and advises that while you should eat healthy most of the time you also have to let yourself live.

“Eat food that makes your body work at its best, but sometimes, you’re gonna need to go elbows-deep into the pizza. Chalk it up to your sanity,” she says.