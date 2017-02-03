Job interviews are tough, in most cases it is hard enough to get one despite sending out countless applications.

So how do you play the interview right to make sure you get the job?

There are the obvious dos and donts - you'll know to research the company, don’t be late and at least appear enthusiastic. But there a lot of faux pas that employers see time and time again, which candidates do not even realise they are doing.

The Independent spoke to a selection of recruitment and hiring experts about the lesser-known ways to impede your interview.

8 well paid jobs that don't require a degree







8 show all 8 well paid jobs that don't require a degree













1/8 Marketing Assistant Job Title: Marketing Assistant Starting Salary: £19-22k Entry requirements: Apprentice roles available which require good A-Levels in Business Studies or similar. Some companies will also take on school leavers and train them up as marketing assistants starting at c.15k Career progression: Head of Marketing role commands an average salary of £77,200 in London/£60,869 outside of London (REED Salary Calculator) Getty

2/8 Recruitment Job title(s): Resourcer Starting salaries: £20k On Target Earnings (OTE) Entry requirements: Study for a NVQ Level 3 in Business and Administration while working in an apprentice role Career progression: Progression in recruitment is really down to the individual’s tenacity and drive to meet targets. Second year OTE can be around £40K, then in following years, uncapped bonuses can mean the best consultants take home six figure salaries. Getty

3/8 Hospitality Job title(s): Various roles Starting salaries: £15 -25k Entry requirements: Experience from junior roles Career progression: Front of house/ F&B managers/ Event management can all be learned from junior roles such as catering assistant, waiting staff, events assistant. Often starting as a receptionist will also lead to more senior and varied roles. Getty

4/8 IT Job title: IT Support Analyst Starting salary: £17k Entry requirements: GCSE’S/A-Levels/BTEC in IT plus good working knowledge of Microsoft SQL and related software. Career progression: With an MCSA qualification a salary of around £20k can be expected, raising to £25k for an MCSE qualification. Career progression through from 1st - 3rd line support roles, leading to Infrastructure Manager (£35k+) Getty

5/8 Accounting Job title: Accounts Trainee/Accounts Payable Assistant/AAT Trainee Starting Salary: c.£15k depending upon location and study support package Entry requirements: Good GCSEs/A-Levels are an advantage, particularly in maths/statistics/business Career progression: You can start as an Accounts Trainee and progress to a QBE Accountant; Qualified by Experience is a phrase used in the accountancy sector for Accountants that have gained their level of expertise on the job, without taking any formal qualifications. It is common place to study AAT exams without having a degree, and by completing 9 papers within a CIMA or ACCA course can result in an uplift in salary to above £30k. Salaries start at £15K for junior Clerks and go up significantly as a QBE or part-qualified Accountant, often above the £30k mark. Getty

6/8 Customer Service Job title: Customer Service Advisor Starting salary: From £15k Entry requirements: Apprenticeship roles while studying for an NVQ /Diploma in Customer Service Career progression: Experienced Customer Service Advisors can receive £18 - 20k and Customer Service Managers between £30-35k Getty

7/8 Motor retail Job Title: Car dealer Starting Salary: £18 + Company Car Entry requirements: Grade C and above in Maths and English Career progression: Career development courses can be taken on the job, wage can reach into six figures in senior roles Current opportunities: Plentiful. Companies such as Jardine Motors Group are also looking for technicians, sales and customer service advisors Getty

8/8 Plumbing Job Title: Heating/plumbing engineer Starting Salary: £18K Entry requirements: ACS qualification (or NVQ equivalent) leading Gas Safe Register membership - various apprenticeship roles available Career progression: Up to £36k as a service engineer with one of the top manufacturers Getty

Misjudging the dress code

Many workplaces and industries have a strict, smart dress code and you're obviously expected to reflect that in what you wear to the interview. However, there can also be such a thing as being overdressed.

Rob Blythe, co-founder of the intern and graduate recruitment agency Instant Impact told The Independent the way you dress demonstrates your understanding of the culture of the company.

“It is a common mistake for both men and women to be too smart when interviewing with early stage start-up and scale-up companies. Instead of making you look professional, wearing a suit to an interview with an early stage tech start-up can make you stand out like a sore thumb,” he said.

Arriving outside the sweet spot

Arriving late for a job interview is obviously a big no-no. If you can’t turn up on time for the interview, then how will you convince a prospective employer to rely you will turn up to work each day? While turning up bang on time might be chancing it, arriving too early is also an issue.

Lee Biggins, the founder of CV-Library, said: “Employers will likely be balancing their own workload with meeting a range of candidates, so if you’re overly keen they might feel rushed, or not in the zone for the interview. It’s always good to arrive around 10-15 minutes before – this gives you time to settle down, go to the toilet if you need to or even grab a drink. It also shows that you can manage your time effectively, without being too early or late."

Misjudging body language

It is important to build friendly conversations with an interviewer and show you them you are nice and personable. But being too familiar can be off-putting – do not address the interviewer like they are your friend at the pub. This is an important point to bear in mind during the conversation but also with your body language. For example, if at the end of the interview you are walking through a door with the prospective employer, do not pat their back in a Barack Obama-greeting-another-world-leader style.

Turning up note-less

Even if you have spent days and days preparing for an interview, there is no harm in bringing in something physical to reflect this. One anonymous employer told The Independent they are always impressed when a candidate brings in notes. “It is quite bold for a candidate to walk in and think they have memorised all their points and ideas for the company,” they said, "what happens if I want to drill down into facts and figures that they throw out during the interview?"

However, don’t rely on your notes and keep your eye on them all the time - Mr Blythe warns that relying on them too much will fail to build rapport with the interviewer.

Showing too much interest... in the wrong things

While interviewees are always encouraged to ask questions at the end of an interview, the wrong questions can give the wrong impression. James Reed, the chairman of Reed recruitment company, warns against being too interested in what is in it for you.

“To an employer, a job is a problem to be solved,” he told The Independent. “All other concerns are secondary, including yours. When framing answers to interview questions, this is where a lot of candidates go wrong. Your answers should focus on how your skills and experience will help you to solve the problem, not how great the job would be for you… many candidates see a job as a means of achieving their personal economic or psychological advancement, and forget that a job is primarily about solving problems on behalf of someone else. This personal bias surfaces in their answers.”

Treating an interview as a Q&A

Preparing for an interview is vital but there is danger that too much preparation will mean you lose the conversation – which is equally as important.

Richard Hogg, managing director of Jackson Hogg Recruitment, said: “During an interview, people often focus purely on their suitability for the job, rather than building a rapport with the interviewer. The fact is, they are far more likely to hire someone they get on with, as it’s a strong indicator that they will fit in their organisation’s culture. I wouldn’t encourage anyone to go overboard on the small talk, but bear in mind they aren’t looking for a robot.”

Following up too frequently

When the relief of ending an interview sets in it can be tempting to put everything to the back of your mind and forget about it. However, sending a follow-up email to say thank-you is always a nice touch.

“It is professional to send a note after you’ve met with the interviewer, to thank them for their time and perhaps raise a couple of points to show that you were alert and attentive. For example 'I really enjoyed hearing about how your company does xyz’,” Mr Biggins says. However, sending too many follow-ups is not a good idea even if you think it will remind them of how keen you are for the role.

“Make sure you ask in the interview about when they expect to get back to you by, and resist the urge to send them any further communication until after that date. If you don’t hear back within this time frame, try and wait a day or two before you email them again and make sure you are polite when you do. Patience is key here – no one wants somebody pestering them for a response, when they clearly aren’t ready to give one.”