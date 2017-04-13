Maintaining a relationship isn’t always easy, and sometimes we need a little encouragement along the way.

While credentialed sex and relationship experts can help, often the best advice surfaces a little closer to home.

Luckily, people who have been there and done it have taken to Reddit to share the most crucial pieces of relationship advice they’ve uncovered over the years.

From separate duvets, compromise, and little gestures, these are the tips that will help keep your relationship in a happy, healthy place.

When you hit a bump in the road, it can be easy to criticise what the other person is getting wrong but as one person revealed, sometimes you need to take a long hard look at yourself.

“When my mum and my dad were on their second separation, she was out with her best friend and was venting about all the things she wanted him to change.

“Her friend asked her 'What are you willing to change about yourself?' It made my mother think about how she negatively affected the marriage too and realise that if she wanted him to change things about himself, she needed to be willing to change things about herself and meet him halfway."

Other people stressed the importance of little acts of love and always making an effort to listen to your partner.

“Do the small things. Sometimes I definitely don't want to get off the couch and help my wife with something, but I know she really appreciates it when I do,” one person said.

“Big things build the structure, little things fill in the gaps.”

Another added, “There are definitely times when my husband is telling me about a game or movie and I don't want to listen. But I always try to because it matters to him.”

When it comes to expressing love, lots of respondents also highlighted that it’s important to understand people are different.

“So true for me and my boyfriend. We view it as learning a new language. It takes time to be fluent in the other persons language, but eventually you will learn and it wont seem so foreign anymore.”

Similarly, sometimes actions can speak far louder than words.

“I think the best relationship advice I have ever received is that you don't have to always verbally comfort them and you can still let them know you care by just being there.”

When you’ve been in a relationship for a while, it’s easy to get complacent so some advised the best way to keep the love alive long-term is to not stop dating.

“Even if you're married, never stop dating your spouse. Love is active,” someone said.

Another person added, “Don't make it all about the children. They won't be around forever, but the two of you will.”

But, perhaps one of the most simple and effective tips read, “Don't do anything that will make the other persons day more difficult.”