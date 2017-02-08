An Austrian model has claimed she’s the most popular person on Tinder ever.

Jazz Egger, 19, has amassed over 5,400 matches which she believes is a world record.

The teenage model is originally from Austria but now lives in London, where she’s clearly spoilt for choice - she’s matched with celebrities including the singer Conor Maynard.

“I downloaded Tinder some months ago and I think I might have reached a world record,” Egger told the Mail Online.

She explains how she gets so many ‘Super Likes’ every day that she can’t keep up (every Tinder user can Super Like one person a day, so they must use it wisely).

Egger says she swiped right in return on every man who Super Liked her, but then realised she didn’t have time to talk to each one - she added a line to her bio saying: “Sorry this is getting out of hand. I can't answer everyone anymore. I only reply if your message is super interesting. Hope you understand.”

Adding the message, however, only made her even more in-demand - men then started conversations using extra creative opening lines and offered to take her on particularly exciting dates in an attempt to woo her.

One man, for example, invited her to spend a week on his yacht in Greece. She declined.

Egger says she’s been on 20 dates with men from Tinder and has matched with well-known actors, musicians and YouTubers.

She has nearly 20,000 followers on Instagram and says although she hasn’t fallen for anyone she’s met on Tinder, she has had “many interesting conversations.”

Egger also says she’s managed to get herself some modelling jobs through the dating app.

While she undoubtedly has a lot of matches, she doesn’t specify how long she’s been using the app. And of course, we don’t know how picky she’s being - surely if you swipe right on everyone and spend enough time doing so, you’ll be able to amass thousands of matches.

That said, having been modelling since the age of 13 and appeared on Germany’s Next Top Model, Egger obviously knows how to take good pictures.

We don’t know what she says in her bio, but her pictures are clearly doing the trick.