We all have our deal-breakers when it comes to potential romantic partners.

The little things you just can’t seem to get over, from the messiness to rudeness to bad grammar.

But much like we each have unique (and often strange) things we find attractive, people also have sometimes peculiar deal-breakers.

And it’s recently been revealed that for a lot of women, those issues are linked to food.

In an AskWomen forum on Reddit, women have been discussing the weirdly specific deal-breakers they have when it comes to relationships.

And one of the top responses? When someone takes a long time to order food in a restaurant.

“Pickiness like this drives me crazy,” one woman said. “You're going out to eat - just pick from the menu and stop making everyone else's life hell.”

Good food, a bottle of wine, accidentally-on-purpose touching legs under the table… Eating out as a couple can be great. But, for some people, it can reveal a red flag.

It might be worth thinking about how you hold your cutlery, as it could be the reason you didn’t make it to a fourth date:

“I'm aware it seems like a really petty thing, but I cannot stand watching someone over the age of four who does not have arthritis or a disability hold an eating utensil like an ape,” one woman explained. “The full fist grip on a spoon or fork drives me nuts.”

Use spellcheck when you try to woo a lady, idiot. A post shared by Unspirational (@textsfromyourex) on Apr 25, 2017 at 4:27pm PDT

Then there’s the issue of picky eaters, which is a deal-breaker for some women:

“It's okay to find out you don't like something after trying. But I've met people who wouldn't try something fairly ‘safe’ like a kebab… It's f***ing grilled f***ing meat,” one explained.

“It's such a turn off,” she said, adding that it’d also be a waste of her cooking talents.

Whoever said food was the way to a man’s heart clearly had no clue what they were talking about, because it’s most definitely the way to a woman’s too.

If you don’t like her favourite food? Jog on, mate. For some women this is reason enough to break off a relationship:

“Honestly, if he isn't into pizza it isn't going to work,” one said.

For another, it’s shepherd’s pie: “I make it at least once a week and it's just a big part of my life.”

Face. Palm. A post shared by Unspirational (@textsfromyourex) on Apr 23, 2017 at 6:31pm PDT

But it’s not just food that has the potential to cause seemingly random break-ups.

“I can't date someone who tickles me,” one woman said. “It's a terrible feeling and most guys insist that you actually enjoy it or find it funny, so keep trying.

“If I said don't touch me like that, don't f***ing touch me.”

You’ve been warned.

For other women, their deal-breakers are merely based on their past experiences. Had a relationship with a doctor that ended badly? You may swear off doctors.

Realised dating a therapist is like constantly being analysed? Good luck to the next one who takes a shining to you.

Or perhaps it’s just bad luck with names, as one woman explained: “If his name is Trevor. I dated two Trevors and both relationships ended in a blaze of fire and tears.

“Never again.”

Sorry, Trev.