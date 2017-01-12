6 of the best sports cars that cost less than £60,000

A sports car is often thought of as being an expensive thing. Sure enough, high performance tends not to come as cheap as the other kind, but while the Lambos and Ferraris of this world will always catch the eye there are plenty of other options at much more affordable money.

And the good news is that some of the most affordable sports cars are also some of the very best. Here we’ve selected half a dozen from across a variety of fast-car markets – including coupes, roadsters and performance saloons. Six very, very fine cars – and all of them priced at less than £60,000.

1: BMW M2

Budget from: £44,080

The M2 is quite practical, but don’t hold that against it. It looks like an M-car should, it handles like an M-car should and with 365bhp from a 3.0-litre six-pot engine, it goes like an M-car should. Best of all, it comes as standard with a manual gearbox.

2: Mazda MX-5

Budget from: £18,495

Fantastic fun, and lots of it, for your money. The latest MX-5 has the looks, inside and out, and for sure the handling to be a wonderful B-road machine. With the 2.0-litre engine it’s not short of pace, either – no wonder it’s the world’s favourite roadster.

3: BMW M3

Budget from: £56,605

Another showing for BMW’s 3.0-litre straight six, this time in a truly superb saloon car whose four-door architecture means it’s an eminently practical as an everyday ride. It’s fast enough to melt tarmac, too, and of course it has the handling to match.

4: Audi TT Coupe

Budget from: £27,585

The TT is gorgeous inside and out – so much so that while more expensive trims are available, the base-spec Sport model is all the coupe you’ll ever need. The engine to go for, the 2.0 TFSI, is one rung up the ladder – but even then, with the slick manual box behind you’ll still come in under £30k.

5: Porsche 718 Boxster

Budget from: £41,739

A sportscar legend – that’s the Boxster. It’s a treat just to sit in, but once you’ve driven it that’s not what you’ll be raving about – with punchy performance and superlative handling, it’s just a wonderful, wonderful experience. Whisper it, but for a two-seater the Boxster is even quite practical too.

6: Porsche 718 Cayman

Budget from: £39,878

There’s only one thing better than a Boxster at this money… and it’s the Boxster’s tin-top cousin. The Cayman at fast, and effortlessly so, it handles to perfection and its interior is both beautiful to look at and convenient to use – if two seats are all you need, it’s pretty much unbeatable as a daily drive, and we’d choose it over any other sports car regardless of price.

John Calne is a writer for WhatCar.

