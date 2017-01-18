Driving the 2017 Infiniti Q50 3.0t

Infiniti is the posh division of Nissan. It has huge resources and no shortage of cash behind it, and is a successful premium player in the United States. But in Europe, it’s a different matter. In the UK, Infiniti is a bit-part player.

The Q50 was meant to be the car that started the ball rolling for it in Britain. But compared to rivals such as the Audi A4 and BMW 3 Series, it’s not quite delivered. So Infiniti is here with a revised version, sporting a tweaked front end and new range-topping 3.0-litre turbo V6 engine.

And it’s an all-new engine with some promise. Sporting direct injection and advanced turbos, it delivers a very impressive 395bhp at 6,400rpm, and a meaty 350lb/ft of torque from 1,600rpm right round to 5,200rpm.

The Q50 lights up virtually the second you stomp the accelerator (Luc Lacey)

What an engine it is. Turbo lag is almost non-existent, meaning it lights up virtually the second you stomp the accelerator. Too much so at times: our test car was rear-wheel drive, overwhelming the back tyres at anything below 50mph. You can also get a four-wheel drive version. You need it.

The spec Price £45,970

Engine 6 cyls, 2997cc, petrol

Power 395bhp at 6,400rpm

Torque 350lb ft at 1600-5,200rpm

Gearbox Seven-speed automatic​

Kerb weight 1813kg​

0-62mph 5.1secs

Top speed 155mph

Economy 31.0 (combined)

CO2/tax band 206g/km, 37%

Find traction and you’ll eventually discover this engine loves to rev right round to 7,000rpm, with relish. It’s almost like being in a Nissan GT-R, and it’s easily a match for anything BMW or Mercedes-Benz can offer.

Sadly, the seven-speed automatic gearbox is comparably dim-witted. Shifts are too slow and it hunts around frustratingly. Such an engine deserves a better gearbox than this.

Handling is, generally, more positive. It has big wheels wearing run-flat tyres, so the ride is firmer than some rivals, but the chassis itself is strong. Sadly, the steering isn’t anything like as good.

Handling is good, but the steering not so much (Luc Lacey)

It’s Infiniti’s DAS active steering system that is at fault. Supposedly, it’s been revised. You’d never believe it, so little feedback does it give the driver. Even worse, the loading it does deliver through the wheel varies seemingly at random, completely robbing the driver of any confidence. It’s a badly flawed system that we just didn’t get on with.

There are other gripes. This is a £50,000 car with a dated infotainment system that’s the same as in a Nissan. The switchgear is flimsy, rear headroom is pathetic and that flawed gearbox and steering add further crosses in the tick box.

It has a marvellous engine, decent chassis and still looks striking in this range-topping guise. Sadly, we still can’t recommend it as a viable alternative to the Germans, particularly at this price point. Keep trying, Infiniti.

Rob Adams is a writer for AutoCar

