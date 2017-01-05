Reviewed: Renault's compact SUV, the Kadjar

If you like the Nissan Qashqai – and an awful lot of people obviously do when you see how many are on the roads – then you’ll probably like the Renault Kadjar. They’re both based on the same platform and use the same engines.

While there are similarities there are also differences, with the French SUV being more like the Renault Captur in many ways. You can have it with a range of engines, including a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a brace of diesels, a 1.5 and a 1.6-litre.

All the engines are good. You’d think that small petrol engine would struggle, but actually it’s up for it, so long as you accept the need for some revs. But if you’re doing more motorway driving or longer distances we’d stick with one of the diesels, and that one would be the 1.5-litre.

With 109bhp it is a good balance of enough horsepower and torque against lowish emissions and running costs. But if you decide you want four-wheel drive to go with your SUV, then you’ll need the 129bhp 1.6-litre diesel. If you want an automatic gearbox then you’ll need to steer clear of the 1.6 as it only comes with a six-speed manual, which is standard on the other two with the auto as an option.

The issue with the 1.6-litre engine is that it’s a bit rougher and noisier than the other two. None of the engines is entirely quiet but the 1.5 is notably less vocal than the 1.6. Add in some road noise if you go for the bigger 19in alloys, and one of the smaller engines looks more attractive still.

Although the Kadjar is based on the Qashqai platform, the French take on it hasn’t done the handling and ride any great favours. It handles well enough for an SUV, but the steering is overly light at speed, which makes progress a little less relaxing than you’d like. And the ride, for some reason, is a bit choppier and unsettled. Again, it’s not bad, and is better than some of the competitors, but that’s based on SUV parameters.

You get the SUV high driving position, although in base trims you don’t get much seat adjustment, which can be irksome depending on your build. In base trim, Expression +, you don’t get sat nav or a 7in colour touchscreen either, so we’d try to find the money to get Dynamique Nav.

None of it is particularly cutting edge, but it all works quite logically and is reasonably user-friendly. If we had to choose, we’d probably choose the Nissan cabin as being a bit better put together and being generally a bit more together, but the Kadjar’s cabin is decent enough if a bit lower rent.

However, you can’t argue with the sheer space available in the cabin, for front and rear passengers equally. It’s easy to get in and out with big, wide-opening doors, and the high roofline gives the impression that the cabin is even more spacious than it is.

With split-folding rear seats as standard, you gain a useful and flexible area in the rear for people and cargo. The boot area is large, particularly if you go for the false boot floor – although this is another mark against the Expression + trim, since it isn’t even an option for that level.

If you go for the 1.5-litre engine then you’re going for an engine with excellent economy and emission figures, some of the best you’ll find in an SUV and better than in the Nissan. There are some good finance deals around too, and the starting price undercuts the Qashqai, so there’s quite a lot to attract on the financial front.

There’s a four-year, 100,000-mile warranty which is very attractive, and that includes roadside assistance and European cover for the first three years. That’s a reassuring package and may swing some buyers, as it’s definitely better than the industry average, and that offered by the Nissan Qashqai.

Graham Scott is a writer for WhatCar.

