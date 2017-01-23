Tesla starts charging for charging

The temptation for UK motorists to join Tesla’s electric revolution may take a knock following the announcement of big price rises on Tesla cars and of the withdrawal of free charging through the American company’s Supercharger network.

Across-the-board 5% increases brought in on 15 January have hoisted the price of the Model S saloon from £58,955 to £61,902, while the Model X SUV has gone up from £82,055 to £86,157.

Before 15 January 2017, Tesla’s Supercharger network of 35 locations (7 in London) was free for all Tesla customers to use. A Supercharger ‘force-feeds’ 170 miles worth of range into a Tesla’s batteries in only 30 minutes. That same charge duration would only provide 85 miles from a public charging point, or 11 miles from a home charger.

If your Tesla was bought before 15 January and delivered before 15 April, charging remains free. For Teslas bought and delivered after those dates, only enough charging for the first 1000 miles or so (40 kWh) of travel each year will be supplied free of charge. Beyond that point, owners will be charged at the rate of 20p per kWh.

By comparison, users of Pod Point's rapid charge network pay from £6.50 for 30 minutes, with Ecotricity levying £6 for the same period.

Tesla attributed both changes to "currency fluctuations", claiming that it only adds "unavoidable taxes, customs duties and transportation costs" to its vehicle prices. Several car makers (including Vauxhall, Ford, Nissan, Peugeot, Citroën and DS) have also increased their prices since the Brexit vote last June, in some cases by up to 2.5%.

Prices for Tesla's next car, the Model 3 small saloon, haven’t been confirmed yet but the expectation is for a starting point at around £35,000.

