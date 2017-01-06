While most of us are getting ready to return to work after the festive period, celebrations are just beginning in others.

Orthodox Christian communities, including Greek catholics and Coptic Christians around the globe are preparing for their own Christmas, which they celebrate on January 7.

But why chose this day to celebrate? Who celebrates it and how is the occasion marked?

Why the Orthodox Church celebrates Christmas on January 7?

This is simply due to a difference in calendars.

The majority of the Orthodox churches worldwide use the Julian calendar, created under the reign of Julius Caesar in 45 BC, and have not adopted the Gregorian calendar, proposed by Latin Pope Gregory of Rome in 1582.

There are 13 days in difference between the two calendars, the Gregorian calendar being the one long adopted by Western nations.

The Epiphany, for instance, is celebrated on January 19, rather than January 6.

How do Russians celebrate Christmas?

Russian believer lights a candle during the Christmas Eve religious service in a church in Kolomenskoye

In Russia, home to 39 per cent of the world’s Orthodox Christians, people enjoy more days off over Christmas than any other country in Europe, starting on New Year’s Day and carrying through to Orthodox Christmas day.

During the Soviet era, the celebration of Christmas was banned (along with the celebration of other religious holidays).

Instead “Ded Moroz” (Grandfather Frost) and his granddaughter Snegurochka are attached to New Year’s Eve, which in Russia represents the New Year and other traditions linked with Christmas, such as trees and presents, all rolled into one.

Russians were allowed to celebrate Christmas once again after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, but old habits die hard and the Christmas festivities are still overshadowed by big New Year celebrations, which are more like the Western Christmas.

Traditions that remains include a big family meal on Christmas Eve which often features12 courses to represent the 12 apostles.

The meal varies from region to region but the most traditional ones include:

- Kutia: a pudding traditionally made of wheat and fruit, with the addition of poppy seeds and honey.

- Vzvar : a traditional Russian drink, erved at the beginning of the Russian Christmas dinner. The Russian Vzvar consists of the following ingredients: Dried prunes, dried apples, sugar and water

- Roast cod or fish

- Borscht or beetroot soup

- Vegetable Pie

- Salads such as the salad Olivier also called the “Russian salad” usually made with diced boiled potatoes, carrots, brined dill pickles, green peas, eggs, celeriac, onions,

On January 7, families attend Church and settle down for a Christmas dinner similar to that in the West.

Christmas 2016 around the world: in pictures







14 show all Christmas 2016 around the world: in pictures

























1/14 A member of the Iraqi security forces holds a lit candle at Christmas Mass in a church won back from Isis on the outskirts of Mosul REUTERS/Ammar Awad

2/14 German tourists Mimi Wiebeling (L) and Pauline Lapetite carry surfboards as they walk into the surf wearing Christmas hats at Sydney's Bondi Beach on Christmas Day in Australia, December 25, 2016. David Gray

3/14 A soldier dressed as Santa Claus waves from a military helicopter during a football match to commemorate the Christmas Truce of 1914 at the ISAF Headquarters, in Kabul, Afghanistan Omar Sobhani

4/14 A crane of the Hanjin Scarlet container ship pulls up donated food, supplies and gifts as volunteers deliver them to the stranded crew aboard the ship. Several maritime groups and members of Victoria's Filipino community gathered up more than a ton of Christmas provisions for the 16-member crew of the container ship Darryl Dyck

5/14 Chimpanzees examine their gifts at the Lion Country Safari in Loxahatchee, USA Allen Eyestone/Palm Beach Post via AP

6/14 A Palestinian protester dressed as Santa Claus runs to avoid tear gas during clashes with Israeli border police officers, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem Nasser Nasser

7/14 A Christian gives final touches to a mural of Santa Claus in preparation for Christmas celebrations in Karachi, Pakistan Shakil Adil

8/14 People gather by a Christmas tree near damaged buildings during Christmas eve in al-Hamidiyah neighbourhood in the old city of Homs, Syria December 24, 2016 Omar Sanadiki

9/14 Divers dressed as Santa's Elves swim with a Manta Ray in an aquarium on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, at the South East Asia Aquarium of Resorts World Sentosa, a popular tourist attraction in Singapore Wong Maye-E

10/14 An Indian street vendor sells Santa hats and masks ahead of Christmas in Ahmadabad, India Ajit Solanki

11/14 A boy skis along a street near Montreal, Canda Graham Hughes

12/14 A girl holds a costume received during a toy distribution program with Miguel Pizarro, deputy of the Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties (MUD), at the slum of Petare in Caracas, Venezuela December 20, 2016 A girl holds a costume received during a toy distribution program with Miguel Pizarro, deputy of the Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties (MUD), at the slum of Petare in Caracas, Venezuela December 20, 2016

13/14 Sri Lanka has unveiled a towering Christmas tree, claiming to have surpassed the world record for the tallest artificial Christmas tree AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena

14/14 The sunrise over Bingham, Nottinghamshire, as severe weather warnings remain in place for Christmas Neil Squires

Which other countries celebrate Christmas in January?

Christmas is observed on January 7 by 16 different Eastern Orthodox churches.

Nearly 39 per cent of the total number of Orthodox Christians in the world live in Russia and around 85 per cent of them choose to celebrate Christmas in January.

The other countries that will be celebrating Christmas in January include Belarus, Montenegro, Russia, Ukraine, Greece, Serbia, Kazakhstan, Macedonia,Ethiopia, Eritrea, Egypt, Israel, Georgia, Moldova, Bulgaria, Romania.