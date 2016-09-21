Psychologist launches Kickstarter campaign for life-saving bike light

Perception and comprehension do not happen simultaneously. Between the moment of seeing and the moment of understanding there's a lag – a lag which, though tiny, can be fatal for cyclists at the mercy of drivers' reflexes.

With his Brainy Bike Light, behavioural psychologist Crawford Hollingworth wants to save lives by cutting the lag. Tests show the brain recognises symbols more efficiently than people and objects. A brightly lit bike symbol can trigger the relevant associations – vulnerability; the recognition of the cyclist as a person – in a fraction of time it takes a driver's brain to process light, wheels, bike, human.

Hollingworth's interest in increasing the safety of urban cyclists was driven in part by his own “terrifying” experiences of cycling in London. Most urban cycling accidents are caused by cars or taxis hitting cyclists from behind – 25 per cent of cyclist fatalities happen this way. Figures show that in the UK 19,000 cyclists are injured each year in reported road accidents, including 3,000 seriously injured or killed. These figures don’t include the countless unreported near misses.

Brainy Bike Light's triangular design efficiently communicates the need for drivers to exercise caution

The first Brainy Bike Light, launched in 2014, was mounted on a plastic square that attached to the bike frame. Now it's triangular, the triangle being a recognisable warning shape to which drivers instinctively respond. The new version can be clipped to clothing, helmets and bags.

Hollingworth says: “We loved the response we got to the original Brainy Bike Lights but quickly saw a need for a smaller, rechargeable version. A more versatile light that could fix to helmets and backpacks as well as all bikes - including folding ones.”

Today, on day one of the Cycle Show at Birmingham’s NEC, Hollingworth launches his first Kickstarter campaign in support of the project. It seeks to raise £15,000 to finance a small run of both red and white versions of the triangular symbol light. The campaign will run from 22 September until 30 October, the latter date being when the clocks go back and we're deprived of an hour of daylight.

Professor Charles Spence at the Experimental Psychology Lab at the University of Oxford (where the research was carried out) said of the original Brainy Bike Lights, “This bike symbol light could make a major contribution to cyclist road safety.“

To invest, visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1253292021/triangular-symbol-bike-lights-that-make-you-stand?token=356a21f6​