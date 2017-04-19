Take the pedal off the metal - new penalties for speeding are due to come into force in the UK next week.

Motorists caught exceeding the speed limit from April 24th will be hit with fines of up to £2,500, which is significantly more than the current maximum of £1,000.

The fines are increasing after a consultation in 2016, where it was agreed that the previous guidelines do not reflect just how much harm and damage speeding can cause.

“The magistrates' courts deal with the vast majority of offenders in England and Wales, so it is essential that the guidelines they use are up to date and help ensure that sentences are applied consistently and effectively,” said district judge Richard Williams, a sentencing council member.

Drivers going significantly above the speed limit will now be dealt with more severely - fines could be 150 per cent of the motorist’s weekly income, which is an increase on the current level of 100 per cent.

And as well as a penalty, drivers still face the prospect of points on their licence or even disqualification.

According to the Sentencing Council, the change has been brought in to create a “clear increase in penalty as the seriousness of offending increases,” the Mirror reports.

There are three bands which determine how heavily a driver will be fined - in Band A a motorist will be charged half their weekly income, Band B will be a full week’s earnings, and Band C is set for 150 per cent.

It is hoped that by increasing the speeding fines, the fact that the number of dedicated road traffic police officers is declining will be less of a problem.

According to the RAC, excessively breaking the speed limit puts lives at risk and causes danger to every other road user.

“Hopefully, hitting these offenders harder in the pocket will make them think twice before doing it again in the future,” spokesman Pete Williams said.