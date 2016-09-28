Tattoo artists are sick of etching designs people have plucked from Pinterest - oh, and don't ask for white inkings either.

They're just two of the many pet hates of tattoo artists, who revealed all in a discussion on Reddit's tattoo forum.

The discussion revealed that while tattooists are unlikely to reject customers’ requests because of their personal tastes, as artists they were bored by popular designs and how some customers view their craft.

The top-rated comment was by ladycoleopterist, who was “sick” of rib tattoos as the skin is stretchy, and “20 per cent of people shake and twitch” when they’re being inked. Considering the thin piece of skin separating the bone from the vibrating needle, it’s no wonder people get a little uncomfortable.

Many warned against opting for trends or choosing popular designs with little thought for their meaning. "20 years ago it was barbed wire on both arms ... if you have that I think you are an idiot," wrote if_reddit_said_it.

On tribal tattoos, user Lavabeds asked: "What tribe are you from? How does it represent you?"

BriarrRose added: "Unattractive, straight up ugly crosses. It's such a simple thing that's supposed to be meaningful yet some people can't seem to get past the second page of Goole images."

But nothing quite angered tattooists like Pinterest.

"A lot of artists follow unspoken rules which is why you find a lot of clients upset at us for not giving them 'just what they want' when presented a design they found off Pinterest," wrote Cassietheysassy. "There have been many cases of artists getting called out for stealing a design from someone else.

"I don't mean this in an elitist way, it's just that I always prefer doing custom work but there are only so many ways you can make an infinity knot with words in it original."

Grimzkhul added you "just don't" ask for a design you've found online. "In the end, we're putting our art out there on you, we want to be respected and recognised for our skills and integrity."

Others said they are annoyed by customers who ignore their advice and experience.

"Skin is not paper! It's an ever changing, growing, shedding organ that has certain limitations," wrote cassiethesassy. "A good artist will ensure you are happy with your design, as well as give you a quality product that will last a long time. Please just listen to our advice."