The 16 best countries for expats to live in

HSBC has released its expat explorer report, looking at the best places in the world to live if you are a foreigner.

The bank got YouGov to survey nearly 27,000 expats from 190 countries and territories for the report, asking them about how easy it was for them to live, work, and raise a family where they were.

For each category HSBC calculated a score out of 1 and then used the average of those numbers to workout a ranking.

We've rounded up their finding below, ranking the top countries and breaking down how they score in terms of economics, the experience of living there, and how easy it is to raise a family there.

Check it out:

16. Spain: 0.46

Overall: 0.46.

Economics: 0.31.

Experience: 0.61.

Family: 0.47.

T=13. Netherlands: 0.48

Overall: 0.48.

Economics: 0.53.

Experience: 0.46.

Family: 0.43.

T=13. Taiwan: 0.48

Taipei, Taiwan

Overall: 0.48.

Economics: 0.45.

Experience: 0.56.

Family: 0.42.

T=13. Hong Kong: 0.48

Overall: 0.48.

Economics: 0.50.

Experience: 0.53.

Family: 0.41.

12. United Arab Emirates: 0.49

Overall: 0.49.

Economics: 0.58.

Experience: 0.50.

Family: 0.40.

T=9. Australia: 0.50

Overall: 0.50.

Economics: 0.51.

Experience: 0.59.

Family: 0.40.

T=9. Germany: 0.50

Overall: 0.50.

Economics: 0.60.

Experience: 0.47.

Family: 0.43.

T=9. Bahrain: 0.50

Overall: 0.50.

Economics: 0.51.

Experience: 0.56.

Family: 0.44.

T=6. Sweden: 0.51

Overall: 0.51.

Economics: 0.56.

Experience: 0.46.

Family: 0.52.

T=6. Austria​: 0.51

Overall: 0.51.

Economics: 0.54.

Experience: 0.51.

Family: 0.48.

T=6. Norway: 0.51

Overall: 0.51.

Economics: 0.58.

Experience: 0.54.

Family: 0.42.

5. Switzerland​: 0.52

Overall: 0.52.

Economics: 0.66.

Experience: 0.50.

Family: 0.38.

4. Czech Republic: 0.53

Overall: 0.53.

Economics: 0.52.

Experience: 0.55.

Family: 0.51.

3. Canada: 0.54

Overall: 0.54.

Economics: 0.53.

Experience: 0.60.

Family: 0.49.

2. New Zealand: 0.55

Overall: 0.55.

Economics: 0.51.

Experience: 0.64.

Family: 0.50.

1. Singapore: 0.57

Overall: 0.57.

Economics: 0.61.

Experience: 0.59.

Family: 0.50.

