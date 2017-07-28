Transport Secretary reassures airlines of continuing cross-Atlantic air traffic beyond 2019

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said on Thursday he had met with Trump administration officials and US airlines to reassure them that air traffic would not be disrupted as Britain leaves the European Union in 2019.

In an interview, Mr Grayling said he emphasised in the talks in Washington with his US counterpart, Elaine Chao, and US airline executives that aviation arrangements would be ready to go into effect when Britain departs the EU.

“Obviously there is a lot of interest amongst the US airlines about exactly what the future looks like,” he told Reuters. “I wanted to reassure them that this is an early priority to make sure the successor arrangements are in place.

“I have no doubt we will be able to sort out these issues in good time.”

Mr Grayling’s visit came in the same week as one by the Trade Secretary, Liam Fox, who is trying to pave the way for a US-British free-trade agreement after Brexit.

A bilateral trade deal has been welcomed by US President Donald Trump, who met with Prime Minister Theresa May on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Hamburg this month and described a potential agreement as “a very, very big deal, a very powerful deal, great for both countries”.

The British Government has touted its ability to strike one-on-one deals with other countries since voting to withdraw from the European Union last June.

But airlines have warned that it must prioritise aviation in Brexit negotiations if it wants to avoid major disruption to air trade. In particular, carriers plan their flight schedules early.

The Brexit vote means Britain has to renegotiate access to European skies and separately with the US. There are roughly 250 flights from the UK to the US every day.

Britain cannot formally agree to an Open Skies treaty with the US until it has left the EU, but Mr Grayling said talks had already started to ensure that arrangements were in place.

“There is no need for us to create an exotic new treaty,” he said. “It’s just a question of making sure existing arrangements continue post-2019. The US and UK administrations are working closely together on this and everybody knows we need to provide comfort to the airlines in good time.”

