Mesut Ozil has been ruled out of Arsenal's game against Crystal Palace.

The German is suffering from illness and won't feature for Arsene Wenger's side as they line up against the Eagles at the Emirates.

The 28-year-old has been replaced by Lucas Perez, who will be deployed down the left flank.

Alexis Sanchez can expect to enjoy a more central role behind Olivier Giroud, with Alex Iwobi out on the right.

Shkodran Mustafi returns to the match-day squad but only makes the bench after recovering from a slight knock which kept him out of the side's 1-0 over West Brom.

Gabriel continues his partnership with Laurent Koscielny at the heart of the Arsenal defence.

As for the visitors, Sam Allardyce has fielded an unchanged team from the XI that ran out against Watford on Monday.

Christian Benteke, Wilfried Zaha and Andros Townsend once again lead the Palace frontline.

History leans in Arsenal's favour for today's game. The Gunners have won eight of their last 11 Premier League games against Crystal Palace, drawing the other three.

Arsenal XI: Cech; Bellerin, Gabriel, Koscielny, Monreal; Elneny, Xhaka; Iwobi, Alexis, Lucas; Giroud

Crystal Palace XI: Hennessey; Ward, Tomkins, Dann, Kelly; Flamini, Cabaye, Puncheon; Zaha, Benteke, Townsend