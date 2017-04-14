The Pentagon has released footage of the moment the biggest non-nuclear bomb to be dropped in combat hit Afghanistan.

Afghan military officials said 36 Isis fighters died when the US dropped the "the mother of all bombs" – the GBU-43 Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb (MOAB).

The US Department of Defence posted an image of the strike on Twitter with the caption: "A MOAB bomb strikes Isis cave and tunnel systems in eastern Afghanistan.

"The strike was designed to minimise risk to Afghan and US forces."

The monochrome aerial footage shows the moment the blast hit a mountainous area, with a dark black cloud ballooning from its point of explosion.

The US commander in Afghanistan said the MOAB bomb, dropped on an area to the east of the country known to be populated by Isis-affiliated militants, had "achieved its intended purpose".

"This weapon was used against Isis-K and their sanctuary inside Afghanistan," General John Nicholson, commander of Nato forces, told reporters.

"The purpose of this operation was to eliminate their sanctuary inside Southern Nangarhar... The weapon achieved its intended purpose."

Designed in 2002, the MOAB, has only been detonated on a handful of occasions.

