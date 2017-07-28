How Buzzfeed turned the overhead food video into a hyper-growth business

We need to talk about overhead instructional videos of people making food. You know the ones I mean. Open up Facebook or Instagram and you’ll bump into one or two or a billion of them.

Consider “Sliders 4 Ways”, in which a disembodied pair of hands moving at bullet speed turns dinner rolls and a variety of meats into a feast fit for a super-high king.

In the year since it was published, “Sliders 4 Ways” has been viewed 194 million times on Facebook alone. Or look at “Cheeseburger Onion Rings”, a concoction of ground beef, spices, onions and a smooth-jazz synth score. It has racked up 167 million views in a year.

These numbers aren’t a fluke. Other than music videos and actual pornography, POV-style instructional food porn has lately become just about the most popular thing on the internet.

No one knows who invented the overhead food video. Like image macro memes or Slender Man, it most likely emerged in some primordial message-board swamp. But like everything else online, the format has since been refined, professionalised and monetised, and today most of these clips are produced on media assembly lines in Los Angeles, New York, Tokyo and London by a single entity: Tasty, a division of BuzzFeed that has turned the overhead food video into a hyper-growth business. Tasty is just two years old, but by several measures it is now producing some of the most popular digital content in the world.

According to Tubular Labs, a research firm that tracks digital videos, Tasty’s videos were seen about 1.1 billion times in June. In some months its viewership has eclipsed 3 billion views. Tasty, which makes most of its money from sponsored videos that it makes for brands, is profitable, according to a representative, and it is BuzzFeed’s fastest-growing revenue source.

Now Tasty has ambitions to expand beyond overhead food clips. This week, it started selling a physical product called the Tasty One Top, an app-connected induction hot plate that can perform a wide range of cooking tasks, from searing to simmering to sous vide. The device, which sells for $149 (£113), will begin shipping later this year. The One Top follows a made-to-order cookbook that Tasty released last year; it has already sold more than 150,000 copies.

The hot plate and book sketch an emerging road map for the social-fuelled media company: Tasty – and, in a larger sense, BuzzFeed – is trying to become something like the Disney of the digital age, an all-encompassing lifestyle brand that creates content, experiences and products for an audience hooked on phones.

“After the cookbook, I realised that Tasty was neither an experiment nor just a really popular Facebook page with lots of ad revenue,” said Ashley McCollum, Tasty’s general manager. “Really what we’re seeing is how to make a business out of massive intellectual property that was built digital-first. It’s the same model as old-media networks – you make a movie that people love, and then you build a theme park and extend that to products and everything else.”

At BuzzFeed, the overhead video format originated with a team led by Emily Fleischaker, a former food editor at BuzzFeed’s New York office; a team of BuzzFeed producers in Los Angeles then began turning the idea into a blockbuster.

Earlier this month, I visited Tasty’s headquarters in Los Angeles. The ostensible purpose was to see a demo of the One Top and to get a preview of Tasty’s new app, which is also being released this week. The app is meant to address one of Tasty’s most obvious shortcomings: because the videos are so short (usually no more than 90 seconds), it can be a bit of a pain to actually make something from a Tasty clip. The app handily streamlines the process; click on a step in a written recipe and it plays just that step in the video.

The hot plate was created by BuzzFeed’s Product Lab, a team charged with inventing “social commerce experiences,” like candles that smell like your hometown or fidget spinners that double as lip gloss. The device was in an early prototype stage when I saw it, but it was far enough along for Tasty’s head chef, Claire King, to cook me a steak and some creme brulée.

The highlight of the visit, though, was a walk through Tasty’s studio. Picture a long, darkened hallway with half a dozen workstations, each outfitted with cameras and a sophisticated lighting rig. There are people everywhere – executives, interns and employees’ kids, who often take part in the Tasty Junior videos – but at Tasty there’s one group that matters above all else: the producers.

Tasty’s producers work according to what they call a “full-stack” production model. This means that every producer is tasked with creating every part of a video, from recipe conception to shooting to editing. A typical producer will work on one or two 90-second videos a week. Their videos are inspired by many sources: recipes they find trending elsewhere online, viewer requests and comments, and data about what has performed well before.

BuzzFeed is obsessive about learning from past successes, and once it finds a theme or format that hits, it tends to repeat it until it’s dead. That’s why you’ll see a lot of videos featuring cheese, steak, bacon and pasta, some of the most popular ingredients. And it’s why Tasty videos always feature a money shot.

“Cheese-pulls and gooey chocolate are so satisfying to watch, and those frames almost make you gasp out loud because they look so good,” Ms King said. “We try to create those moments in every video, whether it’s an indulgent ingredient like cheese, or a fun way to use up leftovers, or cooking food in a way you haven’t seen.”

But what’s fascinating about Tasty is that it is far less formulaic than it appears at first glance. Producers always lean on past successes, but in each video, they add in one or two different tests to see if something else might work better. Consider “Aquarium Cookies”, a video created by the producer Rie Tange McClenny in May, which has been viewed about 16 million times.

Business picture of the day







16 show all Business picture of the day





























1/16 Britain's Secretary of State for International Trade, Liam Fox said any trade deal with the US would 'have to include agriculture' paving the way for the arrival of chicken washed in chlorinated water REUTERS

2/16 The Government it will outlaw the sale of new diesel and petrol cars and vans from 2040 in a bid to cut air pollution but environmental groups said the proposals did not go far enough AFP

3/16 In a bid to ease paralysing congestion ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and combat a deeply entrenched and destructive culture of extreme presenteeism, Japan is trialling a practice that other countries adopted years ago: remote working. REUTERS

4/16 India’s won't allow self-driving cars as they take away jobs, says India's road transport and highways minister, Nitin Gadkari. EPA

5/16 UK farmers are considering moving their operations abroad to Poland as they struggle to fill seasonal jobs post-Brexit referendum. PA

6/16 Channel 4's Great British Bake Off agrees a new sponsorship deal with Lyle's Golden Syrup and Dr Oetker. The upcoming autumn series will be the first since the programme's switch from the BBC. The winner of the final series on the BBC was Candice Brown (pictured) Getty Images

7/16 Bitcoin could soon be used as a currency spent on everyday items. TenX hopes to introduce Visa cards able to convert the crypto-currency into legal tender in dollars, sterling, euros and yen. REUTERS

8/16 Fashion retailer Michael Kors buys out luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choos, brought to fame by celebrity endorsements from Princess Diana. The shoemaker, with stores in New York and London, hopes to boost the faltering fortunes of Kors. REUTERS

9/16 A driver sits behind the wheel of a Mini at BMW's plant in Oxford. The German carmaker announced plans to assemble a new electric Mini in the UK, despite uncertainty over Brexit and free trade. REUTERS

10/16 An aerial view shows rice plants in the shape of the map of China in a paddy field in Zhonghong village, on the outskirts of Shanghai, China. The Us agreed to export rice to China for the first time, meeting growing demand for rice. REUTERS

11/16 Sports Direct boss Mike Ashley tells high court he is a 'power drinker' and enjoys binging Mike Ashley has reportedly told a high court judge that he likes binging on alcohol and is a “power drinker”. On the fourth day of a trial in London, where the Sports Direct boss is being sued by investment banker Jeffrey Blue, Mr Ashley was asked how much he had been drinking when he allegedly made a deal with Mr Blue relating to Sports Direct’s share price, according to the BBC. Reuters

12/16 Brexit concerns shrink UK's lead as Europe's top finance hub Brexit concerns have bitten into the UK’s lead as Europe’s top financial services location for investors, new research shows. The UK’s financial services industry has retained its title as Europe’s most attractive location for international investment, but its lead has narrowed due to fears over the impact of Brexit, according to a report by professional services firm EY. Reuters

13/16 Longest squeeze on household incomes since 1970s, says ONS The aggregate real disposable income of UK households has fallen for three quarters in a row for the first time since the 1970s, according to the Office for National Statistics. The ONS said that the inflation-adjusted compensation of the household sector fell 1.4 per cent in the first three months of 2017, reflecting spiking inflation and weak pay growth. Macrobond, The Independent

14/16 Jaguar Land Rover to create 5,000 new jobs Britain's biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover will hire 5,000 staff as it boosts its skills in autonomous and electric technology, a welcome business endorsement as Prime Minister Theresa May starts Brexit talks after a botched election. JLR, which employs more than 40,000 people globally, said it would hire 1,000 electronic and software engineers as well as 4,000 additional personnel including in manufacturing, most of whom will be based in Britain.

15/16 Japanese bank Nomura chooses Frankfurt for EU headquarters after UK's withdrawal Nomura picked Frankfurt as the headquarters for its European Union operations after the UK leaves the bloc, people with knowledge of the matter said. Japan’s biggest brokerage will start preparations this month to form a base in the German financial centre, one of the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is confidential. It will seek regulatory approval and find office space before transferring fewer than 100 employees from London to the city, according to the person. Getty Images

16/16 The real reason UK employers hire European Union workers While the end of free movement is presented by politicians as ‘taking control’, for employers it means quite the reverse – it means a loss of control, it means new barriers to recruitment and, for some, the risk of irreparable damage. In our research at the National Institute for Economic and Social Research (NIESR) before and after the referendum vote we’ve detected a gradual change in outlook among employers. AP

Its popularity might be a result of the simplicity of the recipe; McClenny found several recipes for aquarium cookies online, but hers cuts out several steps.

Her other breakthrough was visual. Usually, Tasty videos are chronological – if you’re making cookies, you start by showing the dough. But McClenny is an aesthete — “I like to make pretty food,” she told me – and she wondered what would happen if she started her video with the “beauty shot,” a picture of the prepared cookies, rather than just the ingredients for dough.

“And we found that it works really well,” she said. “So now that has become one of our things to do.”

So Tasty operates like a mix between a research and development lab and a hyper-efficient widget factory. It produces content according to a loose formula, but it’s willing to break the formula to try something new and to expand the formula when it finds something that hits. Then it turns up the gas: it exports the formula to its brand clients, or turns it into books and appliances that sell for real money.

It could be unstoppable, really.

© New York Times