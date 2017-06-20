Chancellor Philip Hammond behaves as the grown up while cabinet colleagues drink from the stupid cup

You have to feel a little sorry for Philip Hammond. The Chancellor might have all the charisma of a piece of celery, but he gives every impression of being one of the modern Conservative Party’s rare grownups.

That's partly because of his job. It can’t be much fun for him having to constantly listen to business and City leaders telling him Brexit is already creating a godawful mess and that it is only going to get worse. But listen he does.

So he knows only too well that if the Brexit fundamentalist fools who sit around the cabinet table with him get their way (and a frightening number are still suggesting Britain should simply storm out of the EU in a huff and try trading under WTO rules with all its tariffs and restrictions) they will crater the economy.

Mr Hammond, who gave his Mansion House Speech this morning, sees the figures, and the projections. He reads the studies written by clever people. All of them look grim.

He will be well aware, too, that it will be him that has to get up at the dispatch box to answer for the crunch when they are proved right, while the spoiled children he sits alongside are sulking in their bedrooms with their allies.

I imagine he must get to his desk sometimes and sigh, quietly wishing that some of them would just stop drinking from the stupid cup for five minutes.

“The UK has come along way,” he opined, knowing full well that it is about to go into reverse.

That process has already started. Britain was Europe’s second fastest growing economy after Germany last year, as the Chancellor was at pains to stress. This year, it’s moved into the slow lane, and with wages becalmed as inflation eats into living standards, it could very well find itself broken down on the hard shoulder before we know it. Anyone got a number for the economic AA?

“Britain is weary after seven years of hard slog repairing the damage of the great recession.”

On that, Mr Hammond is quite correct. Trouble is, there’s another one of those on the way, and it might be even worse. See the above comment about the stupid cup. There’s Michael Gove, Boris Johnson and David Davis passing it around. Liam Fox would be with them, but he seems to have got lost along the way.

“Stronger growth is the only sustainable way to deliver better public services, higher real wages and increased living standards.”

The subtext? The chances of my delivering that have been crippled as a result of my Brexiteer colleagues chucking me under the bus. And the rest of Britain along with me.

Perhaps it’s time to tweak their noses: “Just as the British people understand the benefits of trade – so, too, they understand how important it is to business to be able to access global talent and to move individuals around their organisations. So, while we seek to manage migration, we do not seek to shut it down.”

Is the rest of Britain really as understanding as Mr Hammond says it is on this particular subject? I wish it were so, but immigration played a big role in the EU referendum, or more correctly the fear of it, stoked in ways which didn’t just flirt with racism. They walked right on up the aisle and said let’s have a party. They really should have been called out.

Mr Hammond is supposed to be pally with Amber Rudd, but there’s scant sign that her Home Office is capable of managing the booze at a House of Commons summer party, let alone overseeing an immigration system fit for economic purpose. By the way, she was the one who floated the idea about companies keeping registers of foreign workers. It isn't just hardcore Brexiteers that drink from the stupid cup every now and again.

Where the hell are we going to get the qualified people we need from? That is something else I'd imagine that Mr Hammond hears from business leaders when he gets together for pow wows with them.

Business picture of the day







29 show all Business picture of the day























































1/29 Jaguar Land Rover to create 5,000 new jobs Britain's biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover will hire 5,000 staff as it boosts its skills in autonomous and electric technology, a welcome business endorsement as Prime Minister Theresa May starts Brexit talks after a botched election. JLR, which employs more than 40,000 people globally, said it would hire 1,000 electronic and software engineers as well as 4,000 additional personnel including in manufacturing, most of whom will be based in Britain.

2/29 European shares rebound as Emmanuel Macron wins historic majority Internet giants will face increased pressure to tackle online extremism as European leaders were expected to back a UK-led drive for tougher internet regulation. Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson will lead calls to ensure there is “no safe space for terrorists” to plot attacks and share radical material online when he attends a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg on Monday. Reuters

3/29 The real reason UK employers hire European Union workers While the end of free movement is presented by politicians as ‘taking control’, for employers it means quite the reverse – it means a loss of control, it means new barriers to recruitment and, for some, the risk of irreparable damage. In our research at the National Institute for Economic and Social Research (NIESR) before and after the referendum vote we’ve detected a gradual change in outlook among employers. AP

4/29 Boris Johnson calls on internet giants to leave 'no safe space for terrorists' Internet giants will face increased pressure to tackle online extremism as European leaders were expected to back a UK-led drive for tougher internet regulation. Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson will lead calls to ensure there is “no safe space for terrorists” to plot attacks and share radical material online when he attends a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg on Monday. Rex

5/29 Amazon to buy Whole Foods for $13.7 billion Amazon, the e-commerce behemoth that sells everything from toothpaste to tennis shoes, has announced it will purchase grocery store Whole Foods for $13.7bn (£10.7bn). The Seattle-based retailer will buy the popular health food chain for $42 per share, pending approval by its shareholders. Getty

6/29 Workers producing Ivanka Trump's fashion line subjected to verbal abuse and 'poverty pay' Ivanka Trump has come under fire again after workers at a factory making clothes for her brand in Indonesia described an environment of “verbal abuse” and poverty wages. More than a dozen workers at the factory in Subang told the Guardian that they regularly work unpaid overtime and are paid one of the lowest minimum wages in Asia, despite production targets that are impossible to meet. AP

7/29 EU launches antitrust investigation into Nike, Universal Studios and Hello Kitty owner The EU has launched antitrust investigations into Nike, Universal Studios and the owner of the Hello Kitty brand, over their licensing and distribution practices within the single market. In a statement, the European commission said that it was looking into whether the three companies were illegally preventing retailers from selling certain goods licensed by them across borders and online, thereby breaking competition rules.

8/29 Morrisons is selling 16oz 'Daddy of all burgers' for Father's Day The “daddy of all burgers” has arrived, just in time for Father's Day. Morrisons launched the huge, one pound, 18cm monster, which should satisfy even the hungriest of dads, on Wednesday. Each one is made by butchers in-store using 100 per cent British beef seasoned with paprika, sage and parsley. Morrisons claims it is the biggest beef burger money can buy in a UK supermarket, and it costs just £3. Shoppers will have to be quick however, as the oversized patties are only available until Sunday. PA

9/29 Verizon completes Yahoo acquisition and announces CEO Marissa Mayer's resignation Verizon Communications said on Tuesday it closed its $4.48bn (£3.51m) acquisition of Yahoo's core business and that Marissa Mayer, chief executive of the internet company, had resigned. The completion of the acquisition marked the end of Yahoo as a stand-alone internet company, a tech pioneer once valued at more than $100bn. REUTERS

10/29 Thames Water hit with £8.55m fine after failing to reduce leakages Thames Water has been hit with a £8.55m penalty for failing to reduce leakages, regulator Ofwat said on Wednesday. A “cluster of significant bursts” meant that Thames Water’s leakages increased by five per cent since last year, according to the company’s annual report. This brought the leakages up to 677 million litres per day, exceeding the 630 million target. PA Wire

11/29 UK General election 2017: Pound sterling hovers near two-week high as voters take to the polls The pound traded near a two-week high against the dollar on Thursday morning, as the first voters took to the polls in the UK’s general election. Sterling was recently trading little changed against the dollar at around $1.2955, not far off its $1.2970 peak hit on Wednesday, which was the currency’s highest level since 25 May. Reuters

12/29 UK car production slumps by nearly a fifth in April as timing of Easter bites - Thursday May 24 UK car manufacturing plummeted by almost a fifth in April, as the timing of Easter ate into the number of production days in the month. Reuters

13/29 Marks and Spencer reports slump in profit hurt by clothing sales and cost of new food stores - Wednesday 24 May High street stalwart Marks and Spencer has reported a more than 60 per cent fall in pre-tax profit in the year to the end of March, hurt by a decline in clothing sales and higher costs from opening new food stores. Pre-tax profit came in at £176.4m for the year, while sales were broadly steady at £10.6bn. Food revenue was up 4.2 per cent. Reuters

14/29 Apple named world’s most value company in tech-dominated Forbes ranking - Tuesday 23 May Tech behemoth Apple has been named the most valuable brand in the world for a seventh consecutive year. The highly-regarded ranking, compiled by Forbes magazine, puts the iPhone makers’ brand value at $170bn, a 10 per cent increase on figure for 2016 and well ahead of second-placed Google, whose brand value has risen $19.3bn from last year to just under $102bn, according to Forbes. Tech peer Microsoft nabbed third spot, with a value of $87bn, followed by Facebook at $73.5bn. Consumer goods giant Coca-Cola rounds out the top five with a value of $56.4bn. Reuters

15/29 Diamond ring bought for £10 at car boot sale expected to fetch £350,000 at auction - Monday 22 May A large, diamond ring is expected to fetch £350,000 at auction 30 years after its owner paid £10 for it at a car boot sale, thinking it was a costume jewel. The “exceptionally-sized” stone was presumed not to be real because 19th Century diamonds were not cut to show off their brilliance like today's gems. And so the owner, unaware of its value, wore it for decades, while doing everything from the shopping to the chores. PA

16/29 $110 Basquiat sold by Family who bought it for $19,000 - Friday 19 May Jean-Michel Basquiat’s painting of a skull sold for $110.5 million at Sotheby’s in New York, setting an auction record for American artists and providing a windfall for the daughter of two collectors who purchased it for $19,000 in 1984. Getty Images

17/29 Peppa Pig owner Entertainment One announces 117 new episodes - Friday 19 May The company that owns the Peppa Pig brand has announced that it is producing 117 new episodes for the popular children’s cartoon. The new series will air from spring 2019 and take the total number of Peppa Pig episodes to 381. Getty

18/29 Property tycoon who banned 'coloured people because of curry smells' faces legal action - Thursday 18 May A buy-to-let tycoon who banned “coloured people” from his properties “because of curry smells” is facing legal action brought by the equality watchdog. Millionaire Fergus Wilson, who reportedly owns close to 1,000 properties in Kent, sent an email to a local letting agency informing them of the ban. Commission chief executive, Rebecca Hilsenrath, said: “We have asked the court if it agrees with us that Mr Wilson’s lettings policy contains unlawful criteria and, if so, to issue an injunction. “As this is now formal legal action we will release further information at a later date.” Gareth Fuller/PA

19/29 Nestlé foiled by Cadbury as it loses bid to trademark KitKat bar - Wednesday 17 May KitKat-maker Nestlé has been foiled again, after a UK Court of Appeal ruled that the consumer goods giant cannot trademark the shape of its popular four-fingered chocolate bar. The ruling is the latest in a long running legal battle between the Swiss-based company and its rival Cadbury. Nestlé argues that the KitKat’s shape is “iconic” and should be protected by law but Cadbury objects. On Wednesday, the Court of Appeal ruled in favour of Cadbury, dismissing the claim. iStock

20/29 Yorkshire is the best region in the UK for workplace happiness - Tuesday 16 May The best region in Britain for workplace happiness and satisfaction is Yorkshire and the Humber, according to new research. London only managed to make it to number five for happiness and came bottom for work satisfaction, according to research commissioned by recruitment agency Robert Half. The findings may give pause for thought to many workers in the capital putting up with sky-high property prices in the hope of landing their dream job.

21/29 Andy Murray funds company behind world's first foldable bike helmet - Monday May 15 He may be almost unbeatable on the tennis court, but how will Andy Murray fare in the world of investing? On Monday, a company that claims to make the world's first folding bike helmet announced that the tennis pro was one of more than 400 individuals who had helped it raise nearly £700,000 on crowdfunding platform Seedrs. Morpher’s bike helmets fold and unfold, meaning that they can easily be slipped into a bag when not in use, catering to cyclists who find normal helmets cumbersome to carry around. Morpher

22/29 Morrisons will sell 'wonky avocados' for just 39p from Monday as demand hit record levels - Friday May 12 Morrisons will start selling deformed avocados at a third of the average cost of normally-shaped ones as growing demand and reduced harvests from major producers has pushed up prices in recent weeks. The supermarket said on Friday that it would start selling the misshapen and superficially blemished fruits for 39p each or £2.40 a kilogramme in the majority of its stores across the UK starting from 15 May until the end of the summer. Morrisons claims that its offer is the cheapest on the UK market and compares to an average retail price of £1.05 apiece, which is up from 98p last year. Morrisons

23/29 Unilever develops technology to prevent billions of plastic sachets from entering into oceans - Thuesday 11 May Unilever, the consumer goods giant behind brands such as Dove, Ben & Jerry’s and Marmite, is making a big push toward more sustainable packaging. The company sells billions of products in single-use sachets each year, including cosmetics and food products, particularly in developing and emerging markets. It says that it has now developed new technology to recycle them, which will prevent packaging from ending up in our oceans or in landfill. Through a system called CreaSolv Process, the plastic from the sachets will be recovered and then used to create new ones for Unilever products – creating a full circular economy approach. Unilever

24/29 Euro hits a six-month high after Emmanuel Macron’s French presidential victory - Monday 8 May The euro hit a six-month high against the dollar on Monday and US stock futures briefly touched a record high after Emmanuel Macron won the French presidential election, easily beating anti-EU rival Marine le Pen. Reuters

25/29 Princess Charlotte's John Lewis cardigan from birthday photo sells out - Tuesday 2 May A knitted yellow John Lewis cardigan adorned with pictures of sheep has sold out after Princess Charlotte was photographed wearing the item, prompting a surge in demand from British parents wanting to dress their offspring like the young royal. John Lewis confirmed that the clothing item sold out online shortly after the photograph was published, although a coordinating prink dress, selling for £10 on the John Lewis’ website, was still available on Tuesday morning. HRH The Duchess of Cambridge via Getty Images

26/29 Dubai becomes first city in world with own Microsoft font - Monday 1 May Dubai has become the first city in the world to get its own front, the government announced on Sunday. The type face, simply called “Dubai Font”, comes in both Arabic and Latin script and will be available in 23 languages. It was created in partnership with Microsoft and is now available to Microsoft Office 365 users around the world. Getty

27/29 Donald Trump administration loses trade battle over tuna as WTO lets Mexico hit US with sanctions - Wednesday April 26 The US has just lost a major trade battle with Mexico and it revolved around tuna. On Tuesday, the World Trade Organisation ruled that Mexico is allowed to impose $163m (£127m) a year in sanctions against the US on trade in tuna, ending a years-long dispute. The clash, which dates back to 2008, centred on the US insisting that any Mexican tuna sold in the US must have a ‘dolphin safe’ guarantee, meaning that no dolphins were killed by fishermen catching the tuna. Reuters

28/29 Luxury brand LVMH to snap up Christian Dior for £10bn - Tuesday 25 April French billionaire Bernard Arnault moved to consolidate control over Christian Dior for about €12.1bn (£10.3bn), folding the fashion house’s operations into the LVMH luxury empire in one of his biggest transactions. Rex

29/29 Euro and shares rally after Emmanuel Macron wins first voting round of French election - Monday 24 April The euro briefly surged to a five-month high against a basket of currencies late Sunday after centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron won the first round of a hotly contested French election vote, an outcome broadly considered the most market-friendly. Immediately after the vote, the euro surged to $1.0940, its highest level against the dollar since November last year, before retreating to around $1.0869. Reuters

“The British people did not vote to become poorer or less secure,” he opined. Indeed they did not. But they’re going to have to put up with both because they were lied to. They might not yet realise that, but they soon will.

Mr Hammond’s speech was basically an appeal for a damage limitation exercise. “We must be flexible and pragmatic,” he said. Because, of course, he is a grownup.

The problem for him is that his colleagues are anything but, and they’re backed by a phalanx of commentators and rent-a-gobs who have also been drinking from the stupid cup.