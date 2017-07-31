HSBC’s chairman is worried about a revived race to the bottom in banking regulation. We should be too

When big banks talk about regulation their general view (even if not expressed publicly) is “we need less of it”. As such, their self-interested pronouncements are usually best taken with a pinch of salt.

Usually. However, as part of his outgoing interim results statement, HSBC’s chairman Douglas Flint made some important points.

Mr Flint declared himself pleased that, despite a lot of bluster from the White House, it now seems that the US will stay within “the international regulatory concordat” and continue to be an active participant in international regulatory bodies.

He also said there was no evidence of European countries attempting to indulge in regulatory competition in an attempt to lure business their way.

So why raise the issue at all? Mr Flint is clearly concerned over the prospect of it happening. And he’s right to be.

“Regulatory arbitrage” was a depressing feature of the international financial market prior to the financial crisis. This country was as guilty as any of playing that self-destructive game. It scarcely seems credible that UK watchdogs used to boast about their “light touch” regulation, but they did.

Mr Flint rightly recognises that it would be a bad thing for this to be repeated. There is no worse way of competing for businesses than racing to the bottom of the regulatory pile. It is the way madness lies.

The crisis of 2007/2008, what occurred in the run-up to those years, and the string of ugly scandals that have come to light in their wake, should have taught that lesson. That a senior banker is worried enough that it didn’t to highlight the issue should make us very worried in turn.

According to Mr Flint, the best way to proceed when it comes to the regulation and oversight of banks is, as far as possible, not for countries to compete but for them to co-operate in their mutual self-interest, and to oversee the creation of a playing field that is more or less level.

An admirable sentiment, it’s just rather a pity that he went and somewhat undermined his point with what he said about events in the US.

Mr Flint opined that the US is “leading the rest of the world in applying a retrospective lens to the aggregate of regulatory changes implemented and proposed in the aftermath of the global financial crisis”.

This “fresh look, focusing on simplification and supporting economic growth” is, he said, “to be welcomed”.

It would be if you accept that simplification and supporting economic growth is what this is about.

However, critics of recent developments in the US, and I’m talking here about American critics of recent developments in the US, have argued that something else is at work. They say that Wall Street is pushing back against post-crisis reforms, not in the interests of economic growth and simplification, but instead in the interests of Wall Street.

It has an ally in Donald Trump, who has already talked about tearing up Obama-era regulatory reforms. Were it not for the mess the Republicans are making of governing, and their focus on denying millions of Americans healthcare, that process might have gone a lot further than it has.

Mr Trump wouldn’t hesitate to slash regulation in an attempt to drive business to Wall Street, regardless of the dangerous consequences that would have, for the US and for the world. Mr Flint shouldn’t kid himself, or us, about that.

Britain, run by a no less juvenile and nationalistic administration, has, so far, not shown any real signs of doing the same thing, despite Brexit. Chancellor Philip Hammond today even dialled back on one of his sillier pronouncements – to slash taxes and turn Britain into a foggy Singapore if Europe doesn’t jolly well do as it’s told.

Business picture of the day







16 show all Business picture of the day





























1/16 Britain's Secretary of State for International Trade, Liam Fox said any trade deal with the US would 'have to include agriculture' paving the way for the arrival of chicken washed in chlorinated water REUTERS

2/16 The Government it will outlaw the sale of new diesel and petrol cars and vans from 2040 in a bid to cut air pollution but environmental groups said the proposals did not go far enough AFP

3/16 In a bid to ease paralysing congestion ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and combat a deeply entrenched and destructive culture of extreme presenteeism, Japan is trialling a practice that other countries adopted years ago: remote working. REUTERS

4/16 India’s won't allow self-driving cars as they take away jobs, says India's road transport and highways minister, Nitin Gadkari. EPA

5/16 UK farmers are considering moving their operations abroad to Poland as they struggle to fill seasonal jobs post-Brexit referendum. PA

6/16 Channel 4's Great British Bake Off agrees a new sponsorship deal with Lyle's Golden Syrup and Dr Oetker. The upcoming autumn series will be the first since the programme's switch from the BBC. The winner of the final series on the BBC was Candice Brown (pictured) Getty Images

7/16 Bitcoin could soon be used as a currency spent on everyday items. TenX hopes to introduce Visa cards able to convert the crypto-currency into legal tender in dollars, sterling, euros and yen. REUTERS

8/16 Fashion retailer Michael Kors buys out luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choos, brought to fame by celebrity endorsements from Princess Diana. The shoemaker, with stores in New York and London, hopes to boost the faltering fortunes of Kors. REUTERS

9/16 A driver sits behind the wheel of a Mini at BMW's plant in Oxford. The German carmaker announced plans to assemble a new electric Mini in the UK, despite uncertainty over Brexit and free trade. REUTERS

10/16 An aerial view shows rice plants in the shape of the map of China in a paddy field in Zhonghong village, on the outskirts of Shanghai, China. The Us agreed to export rice to China for the first time, meeting growing demand for rice. REUTERS

11/16 Sports Direct boss Mike Ashley tells high court he is a 'power drinker' and enjoys binging Mike Ashley has reportedly told a high court judge that he likes binging on alcohol and is a “power drinker”. On the fourth day of a trial in London, where the Sports Direct boss is being sued by investment banker Jeffrey Blue, Mr Ashley was asked how much he had been drinking when he allegedly made a deal with Mr Blue relating to Sports Direct’s share price, according to the BBC. Reuters

12/16 Brexit concerns shrink UK's lead as Europe's top finance hub Brexit concerns have bitten into the UK’s lead as Europe’s top financial services location for investors, new research shows. The UK’s financial services industry has retained its title as Europe’s most attractive location for international investment, but its lead has narrowed due to fears over the impact of Brexit, according to a report by professional services firm EY. Reuters

13/16 Longest squeeze on household incomes since 1970s, says ONS The aggregate real disposable income of UK households has fallen for three quarters in a row for the first time since the 1970s, according to the Office for National Statistics. The ONS said that the inflation-adjusted compensation of the household sector fell 1.4 per cent in the first three months of 2017, reflecting spiking inflation and weak pay growth. Macrobond, The Independent

14/16 Jaguar Land Rover to create 5,000 new jobs Britain's biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover will hire 5,000 staff as it boosts its skills in autonomous and electric technology, a welcome business endorsement as Prime Minister Theresa May starts Brexit talks after a botched election. JLR, which employs more than 40,000 people globally, said it would hire 1,000 electronic and software engineers as well as 4,000 additional personnel including in manufacturing, most of whom will be based in Britain.

15/16 Japanese bank Nomura chooses Frankfurt for EU headquarters after UK's withdrawal Nomura picked Frankfurt as the headquarters for its European Union operations after the UK leaves the bloc, people with knowledge of the matter said. Japan’s biggest brokerage will start preparations this month to form a base in the German financial centre, one of the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is confidential. It will seek regulatory approval and find office space before transferring fewer than 100 employees from London to the city, according to the person. Getty Images

16/16 The real reason UK employers hire European Union workers While the end of free movement is presented by politicians as ‘taking control’, for employers it means quite the reverse – it means a loss of control, it means new barriers to recruitment and, for some, the risk of irreparable damage. In our research at the National Institute for Economic and Social Research (NIESR) before and after the referendum vote we’ve detected a gradual change in outlook among employers. AP

However, the fact that one of the few semi-sensible members of the cabinet felt moved to table such a threat in the first place only underlines the danger.

Consider, if you would, what might happen if one of cabinet’s corps of dim-witted Euro-phobes were to find their way into number 11. Is it a stretch to believe they might be quite keen on the idea of sticking it to Johnny Foreigner by tearing up banking regulations if they thought it would boost the City of London?

As he prepares to exit the HSBC stage, it’s no wonder Mr Flint is worried.