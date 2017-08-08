Airbnb has long irked the hotel industry since it started over a decade ago. It seems the conflict between traditional hotels and the homes-rental startup may have worsened.

Campaigners supported by the Hotel Association of New York City, a union representing hotel workers, posted a YouTube video linking Airbnb properties as a public security threat.

The 30 second video launches an attack on the start-up, citing terrorists using the home-rental service as a ‘risk’.

It uses images and quotes from the Daily Express on the Manchester terror attack earlier in the year when it was claimed the attacker, Salman Abedi, rented a £75-per-night apartment prior to carrying out his plot.

The video ends in a quote claiming to be from the NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton dated back to 2015, calling New York City a “number one terrorist target”.

In a letter addressed to hotel CEOs, including Arne Sorenson, chief executive of global hotel brand Marriott International, Airbnb hit back.

“Your ad is misleading, plays to xenophobic fears, and is beneath the dignity of the hospitality industry,” said Nick Shapiro, global head of trust and risk management at Airbnb.

“It is an affront to the victims of terrorism, and its shock and abhorrent xenophobia is only equalled by the irony of it being paid for by hotels, where, as the New York Post recently noted while covering your ad, “lots of terrorists have stayed.”

He added, “Given that you are supporting an ad about terrorism in lodging, do your hotels have a perfect record on this?”

The heated letter from Airbnb went on to point out that whilst no company was perfect, the hotel industry was in no position to lecture the rental startup, saying “hotels do not run background checks on potential gusts, not do they screen guest names against regulatory, terrorist, sanctions, and other global watchlists”.

Mr Shapiro signed off the letter with a strongly worded ending to hotel CEOs: “The fear mongering you have demonstrated does not make us safer.”

Airbnb posted a response video on YouTube, suggesting scare tactic from the hotel lobby group only hurt “everyday new Yorkers trying to make ends meet”