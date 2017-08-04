Aldi recalls eggs in Germany after fears of contamination from potentially 'toxic' chemical

Supermarket chain Aldi has withdrawn eggs from its shelves in Germany after tests showed the possibility of insecticide contamination.

The discount store recalled millions of eggs following the discovery of fipronil, a chemical used as a pesticide to protect crops, in the Netherlands.

Reports suggest the insecticide may have originated from a barn in the Netherlands which used contaminated cleaning agents.

The contamination is thought to only affect thousands of Aldi stores in Germany.

A spokesperson from Aldi UK said eggs in the UK should not be affected by the scandal as all eggs sold in the UK by the store are “100 per cent British”.

It stressed that Aldi UK operated independently from its German counterpart.

German grocery store Rewe said it had immediately stopped imports of eggs traced back to the Netherlands regardless of the condition of the eggs.

Dr. Klaus Mayer, Head of Quality Management at REWE Group, said: "The situation in Germany is not comparable to that in the Netherlands, and we closely monitor the development and exchange with the authorities".

Reports from German media suggest dozens of farms across the Netherlands have shut down following the discovery – a measure criticised by Dutch poultry farmers.

Eggs brought and sold across the European Union can be traced to their source as every egg is stamped with a unique number. German media have reportedly publicised all the numbers marking eggs with fipronil.

Fipronil is used to kill fleas, lice, ticks, and is not allowed to be near food productions chains in the EU.

The chemical is strong enough to kill honey bees and is believed to cause harm to human organs. Nausea, vomiting and eye irritation are just some of the symptoms said to occur should fipronil be absorbed in the skin.