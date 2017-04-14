Apple is considering teaming up with its supplier Foxconn to bid for Toshiba's semiconductor business, public broadcaster NHK said on Friday - the latest twist in the sale of the world's second-biggest flash memory chipmaker.

Apple is considering investing at least several billion dollars to take a stake of more than 20 per cent in a plan that would have Toshiba maintain a partial stake to keep the business under US and Japanese control, NHK reported, citing an unidentified source.

The proposal is aimed at allaying the Japanese government's concerns over any transfer of sensitive technology to investors it deems a risk to national security, it said.

Apple was not immediate available to comment. Taiwan's Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, declined to comment.

The report comes as Western Digital Corp, Toshiba's partner and one of the bidders of its chip business, warned this week that the Japanese firm is violating a joint venture contract in plans to sell to its chip unit, and urged that it be given exclusive negotiating rights.

The world’s most valuable brands







10 show all The world’s most valuable brands

















1/10 1st - Google Google replaced Apple as the world’s most valuable brand, with a brand value of $109.5bn, according to Brand Finance

2/10 2nd - Apple Apple’s brand value declined from $145.9bn to $107.1bn in 2016

3/10 3rd - Amazon Amazon's brand value rose from $69.6bn to $106.4bn in 2016 Amazon

4/10 4th - At&t Of the 40 telecoms brands in the ranking, AT&T in 2016 overtook Verizon as the most valuable brand rising to $87bn from $59.9bn the year before

5/10 5th - Microsoft Microsoft's brand value rose marginally from $67.3bn to $76.3bn in 2016

6/10 6th - Samsung Amazon's brand value rose from $58.6bn to $66.2bn

7/10 7th - Verizon Verizon's brand value inched up from $63.1bn to $65.9bn

8/10 8th - Walmart Walmart's brand value rose from $53.6bn to $62.5bn

9/10 9th - Facebook Facebook's brand value increased sharply from $34bn to just shy of $62bn

10/10 10th - ICBC ICBC saw its brand value rise to $47.8bn from $36.3bn. It was the most valuabe financial brand in the world in 2016 replacing Wells Fargo

Toshiba has narrowed down the field of bidders for its chip unit to four suitors, sources have said previously.

They are US chipmaker Broadcom, which has partnered with private equity firm Silver Lake Partners LP; South Korean chip maker SK Hynix; Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, and Western Digital.

Reuters