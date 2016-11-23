There are winners and losers from any autumn statement, but for most people there is one important question: how will it affect my finances?

Eye-catching changes to beer and fuel duty often attract the headlines, but the true impact of many of Philip Hammond’s announcements is far trickier and more time-consuming to establish.

What seems like a giveaway to one group could turn out to have a negative impact on millions of other people once all the numbers have been crunched.

The online calculator below, created by accountants Blick Rothenberg LLP, offers a quick reckoner as to how the latest raft of changes will affect you.

By inputting a few details - including age, tax bracket and marital status - it will offer an indication as to how much better or worse you will be following the Chancellor's announcements.

If you can't see the calculator above or are having trouble using it, you can access it by clicking here.

