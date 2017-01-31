Insurers are very rarely congratulated on their generosity when it comes to paying out on claims, but on Monday, Axa and Aviva made a unique exception.

Both said that they will pay out on claims for those affected by US President Donald Trump’s controversial refugee and immigration ban, even though those affected are not “technically covered” for this type of circumstance.

It is unclear how much the two companies might actually pay out - neither provided an estimate of the number of their customers they thought might be affected.

In a statement issued on Monday, Axa said: "In light of the sudden and unexpected decision by the Trump administration to block entry to the US for nationals from Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Iraq, Iran, Libya and Yemen, AXA Insurance UK confirms that individuals who have been denied entry as a result of the executive order, will be able to claim on their policy.

"Although not technically covered, we view the current situation as unprecedented and unforeseen and as such we are extending the cover under our policies.”

Aviva said it would extend the cover on its standard travel insurance for those unable to get assistance from their travel provider and who are in the US and need to arrange an alternative route home.

Thousands of people joined marches across Britain in protest at Mr Trump's ban on people from Somalia, Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Iran, Libya and Sudan from entering the US for 90 days. The executive order also bans entry of those fleeing from war-torn Syria indefinitely.

The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued







10 show all The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued

















1/10 Trump and abortion Protesters flood Independence Avenue during the Women's March Getty

2/10 Trump and abortion US President Donald Trump signs an executive order as Chief of Staff Reince Priebus looks on in the Oval Office of the White House Getty Images

3/10 Trump and 'Obamacare' Nancy Pelosi who is the minority leader of the House of Representatives speaks beside House Democrats at an event to protect the Affordable Care Act in Los Angeles, California. The Republican-led US Senate has launched their much-anticipated effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act by passing a budget blueprint which would allow them to begin rolling back the health care reforms Getty Images

4/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline Opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines hold a rally as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York. US President Donald Trump signed executive orders reviving the construction of two controversial oil pipelines, but said the projects would be subject to renegotiation Getty Images

5/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline US actress and political activist Jane Fonda attends a rally with opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York Getty Images

6/10 Trump and the Trans-Pacific Partnership Union leaders applaud US President Donald Trump for signing an executive order withdrawing the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington DC Getty

7/10 Trump and the Mexico wall People protest against US President Donald Trump's inauguration next to a fake wall with a Mexican national flag and a dummy representing him in Mexico City Getty Images

8/10 Trump and the media White House spokesman Sean Spicer arrives to speak at the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington DC Getty Images

9/10 Trump and the media White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer takes questions during the daily press briefing Getty Images

10/10 Trump and the Mexico wall A US Border Patrol vehicle sits waiting for illegal immigrants at a fence opening near the US-Mexico border near McAllen, Texas. The number of incoming immigrants has surged ahead of the upcoming Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, who has pledged to build a wall along the US-Mexico border Getty Images

Insurance is not the first industry to react publicly to the shock ban. A host of Silicon Valley tech bosses, including chief executives of Netflix, Google and Microsoft have condemned the order, expressing moral concern and saying it will hamper their ability to recruit highly-skilled employees.

On Monday, Google launched a $4m (£3.2m) crisis fund to help employees and other people affected.

Apple founder Steve Jobs was the biological son of a Syrian immigrant. In a memo to employees on Sunday, current chief executive Tim Cook said: “Apple would not exist without immigration, let alone thrive and innovate the way we do. We have reached out to the White House to explain the negative effect on our coworkers and our company.”