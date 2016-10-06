Scotland could lose 80,000 jobs and up to £2,000 per person in GDP if the UK pursues a ‘hard Brexit’, according to new analysis.

The Fraser of Allander Institute told the Scottish parliament this would actually be less of an impact than would be felt by other parts of the UK.

The FAI said Scotland’s economy would suffer a 5 per cent decline, equivalent to £8bn over a decade, if the UK made a complete break from the single market.

That prospect appeared to draw closer to becoming a reality earlier this week when Prime MInister Theresa May indicated she would not back down on implementing immigration controls.

For many EU leaders, including Angela Merkel, this represents a red line which cannot be crossed. The German chancellor has repeatedly stated that the free market in goods and services cannot be separated from the free movement of people. Both make up part of the “four freedoms” considered the central pillars of the EU.

The FAI report presents a series of post-Brexit scenarios, from an optimistic Norway model in which single market access is retained, to a pessimistic “hard Brexit” in which the UK imports and exports based on World Trade Organisation Tariffs.

The report was prepared for Holyrood's Europe and External Relations Committee, which is conducting an inquiry on the implications for Scotland of the EU referendum.

Committee convener Joan McAlpine said: “This report paints a grim picture of Scotland's economy ten years after Brexit.

“Our committee has already found that maintaining access to the single market is key for business and industry in Scotland.

Brexit Concerns







27 show all Brexit Concerns



















































1/27 Bank of England governor Mark Carney who said the long-term outlook for the UK economy is positive, but growth was slowing in the wake of the Brexit vote PA

2/27 Applications from Northern Ireland citizens for Irish Passports has soared to a record high after the UK Voted in favour of Leaving the EU Getty

3/27 Queues of newly-arrived airline passengers line up to await their turn at the UK Border Agency's passport control at Heathrow Airport, London. Immigration officers deal with each member of the public seeking entry into the United Kingdom but on average, 10 a day are refused entry at this London airport and between 2008 and 2009, 33,100 people were detained at the airport for mainly passport irregularities Getty

4/27 Two Euro coin Getty

5/27 A British Union flag, commonly known as a Union Jack, left, flies next to a European Union (EU) flag Getty

6/27 A car passes a European Union funding sign on the newly opened A465 near Ebbw Vale in Blaenau Gwent, Wales. The West Wales and the Valleys region, which covers 15 local authority areas, has been identified as the poorest region in the whole of north Western Europe, with large swathes of Wales poorer than parts of Bulgaria, Romania and Poland and four-and-a-half times less prosperous than central London, highlighting the fact that the UK now has Europe's highest inequality of wealth within the European Union. To address this, from 2014 to 2020, Wales will benefit from around £1.8bn EU European Structural Funds investment which comprises funding from two separate European Structural Funds: the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and the European Social Fund (ESF). Getty

7/27 A woman walking in Ebbw Vale The West Wales and the Valleys region, which covers 15 local authority areas, has been identified as the poorest region in the whole of north Western Europe, with large swathes of Wales poorer than parts of Bulgaria, Romania and Poland and four-and-a-half times less prosperous than central London, highlighting the fact that the UK now has Europe's highest inequality of wealth within the European Union. To address this, from 2014 to 2020, Wales will benefit from around £1.8bn EU European Structural Funds investment which comprises funding from two separate European Structural Funds: the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and the European Social Fund (ESF).

8/27 Demonstrators on an anti-Brexit March for Europe hold EU flags as they march to Parliament Square in central London Getty

9/27 Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) following news that the United Kingdom has voted to leave the European Union. The Dow Jones industrial average closed down over 600 points on the news with markets around the globe pluninging Getty

10/27 Satirical artist Kaya Mar poses for a photograph with Brexit-themed artwork depicting British Prime Minister David Cameron, former London Mayor Boris Johnson, Leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), Nigel Farage and Scotland's First Minister and Leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), Nicola Sturgeon Getty

11/27 Young protesters outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, to protest against the United Kingdom's decision to leave the EU following the referendum Getty

12/27 A woman poses looking at a chart showing the drop in the pound (Sterling) against the US Dollar in London after Britain voted to leave the EU Getty

13/27 A general view of Cruachan hydro electric power station in Dalmally, Scotland. Following the possibility of a Brexit the UK would be released from its renewable energy targets under the EU Renewable Energy Directive and from EU state aid restrictions, potentially giving the government more freedom both in the design and phasing out of renewable energy support regimes Getty

14/27 The sun sets behind European Union and the Union flag bunting in Knutsford, United Kingdom Getty

15/27 Getty

16/27 Benalmadena, Spain, where some in the British expat communities in Spain are worried about that Brexit would see changes made to their benefits. The latest reports released by the UK Cabinet Office warn that expats would lose a range of specific rights to live, to work and to access pensions, healthcare and public services. The same reports added that UK citizens abroad would not be able to assume that these rights will be guaranteed in the future Getty

17/27 Stewart Johnstone tends to Holstein cows as they are milked at Clayland farm in Balfron, Scotland. Many farmers across the country are voicing concerns that Brexit could be a dangerous step into the unknown for the farming industry Getty

18/27 Demonstrators on an anti-Brexit March for Europe hold EU flags as they march to Parliament Square in central London Getty

19/27 Northern Ireland Attorney General John Larkin. A legal challenge to Brexit is due to begin at Belfast's High Court in Northern Ireland PA

20/27 Campaigners outside Belfast's High Court where a legal challenge to Brexit is taking place PA

21/27 A man reads the Financial Times paper outside the Bank of England in the City of London, as worries over Brexit negotiations have sent the pound tumbling to fresh 31-year lows, but the London market has powered ahead as sterling's woes have buoyed stocks PA

22/27 A British resident living in Spain asks questions during an informative Brexit talk by the "Brexpats in Spain" group, about Spanish legal issues to become Spanish citizens, at the town hall in Benalmadena, southern Reuters

23/27 Leaflets of the 'Brexpats in Spain' group are seen after an informative Brexit talk with British residents living in Spain, about Spanish legal issues to become Spanish citizens, at the town hall in La Cala de Mijas, southern Spain Reuters

24/27 A tour boat cruises The Thames River as viewed from the London Eye in London, England. The collapse of Great Britain following the Brexit vote appears to have been greatly exaggerated given the late summer crowds visiting city museums, hotels, and other important tourist attractions Getty

25/27 The Thames River, Charing Cross Station and Golden Jubilee Bridge is viewed from the London Eye in London, England. The collapse of Great Britain appears to have been greatly exaggerated given the late summer crowds visiting city museums, hotels, and other important tourist attractions Getty

26/27 NFU Vice President Minette Batters with Secretary of State, Andrea Leadsome at the National Farmers Union (NFU) took machinery, produce, farmers and staff to Westminster to encourage Members of Parliament to back British farming, post Brexit Getty

27/27 Completed Mini Cooper automobiles, produced by Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW), reach the end of the production line inside the final assembly plant in Oxford, U.K. The U.K. should maintain European Union regulations covering everything from working hours to chemicals until after the government sets out its plans for Brexit, said British manufacturers anxious to avoid a policy vacuum and safeguard access to their biggest export market Getty

“If the UK Government leads us into a 'hard Brexit', the evidence presented in this report indicates that there could be disastrous consequences for jobs, exports and production.”

Speaking in the Scottish parliament today, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, said her government would do “everything in its power to protect Scotland's interests and to mitigate the serious risks” set out in the report.

The SNP leader added:“We are working intensively with all sectors across our economy, that work is being led by our Economy Secretary and by Mike Russell, who I have appointed to deal specifically with the Brexit negotiations.”

New hubs, aimed at encouraging overseas businesses to invest in Scotland, are being opened up in London, Dublin and Brussels, the First Minister said, adding the Scottish Government was “making sure we're not reliant on the likes of Boris Johnson to represent us overseas”.

On the question of immigrations, Sturgeon insisted we “should value people by the contribution they make here, not by where they were born or indeed the colour of their passport”