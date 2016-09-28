A deputy Governor of the Bank of England has said she still thinks it likely the central bank will cut interest rates still further to help the UK economy cope with the impact of the Brexit vote.

The Bank’s nine-person Monetary Policy Committee voted unanimously to reduce interest rates to a new record low of 0.25 per cent in August and the minutes of the MPC’s meetings since have suggested “a majority” of members are leaning to another cut later this year if the economy develops in line with its forecasts.

But better than expected economic data and surveys since the 23 June vote have led financial markets to temper their expectations of another rate cut.

Yet Minouche Shafik, the deputy Governor for markets and banking, told a Bloomberg summit in a speech in London today that: “It seems likely to me that further monetary stimulus will be required at some point in order to help ensure that a slowdown in economic activity doesn’t turn into something more pernicious.”

This puts her at odds with fellow MPC member Kristin Forbes who said last week that she was not inclined to vote for another rate cut because the economy had been “less stormy than expected”.

The most likely date for another rate cut would be at the MPC’s meeting on 3 November, since that would coincide with the Bank’s quarterly growth and inflation forecasts.

Shafik is stepping down from the Bank in 2017 to become director of the London School of Economics.

She will have served just three years in the job, having been appointed in 2014.

What experts have said about Brexit







1/9 Michael O’Leary Ryanair boss says UK will be ‘screwed’ by EU in Brexit trade deals: “I have no faith in the politicians in London going on about how ‘the world will want to trade with us’. The world will want to screw you – that's what happens in trade talks,” he said. “They have no interest in giving the UK a deal on trade” Getty

2/9 Tim Martin JD Wetherspoon's chairman has said claims that the UK would see serious economic consequences from a Brexit vote were "lurid" and wrong: “We were told it would be Armageddon from the OECD, from the IMF, David Cameron, the chancellor and President Obama who were predicting locusts in the fields and tidal waves in the North Sea" PA

3/9 Mark Carney Governor of Bank of England is 'serene' about Bank of England's Brexit stance: “I am absolutely serene about the … judgments made both by the MPC and the FPC” Reuters

4/9 Christine Lagarde IMF chief urges quick Brexit to reduce economic uncertainty: “We want to see clarity sooner rather than later because we think that a lack of clarity feeds uncertainty, which itself undermines investment appetites and decision making” Getty Images

5/9 Inga Beale Lloyd’s chief executive says Brexit is a major issue: "Clearly the UK's referendum on its EU membership is a major issue for us to deal with and we are now focusing our attention on having in place the plans that will ensure Lloyd's continues trading across Europe” EPA

6/9 Colm Kelleher President of US bank Morgan Stanley says City of London ‘will suffer’ as result of the EU referendum: “I do believe, and I said prior to the referendum, that the City of London will suffer as result of Brexit. The issue is how much”

7/9 Richard Branson Virgin founder believes we've lost a THIRD of our value because of Brexit and cancelled a deal worth 3,000 jobs: We're not any worse than anybody else, but I suspect we've lost a third of our value which is dreadful for people in the workplace.' He continued: "We were about to do a very big deal, we cancelled that deal, that would have involved 3,000 jobs, and that’s happening all over the country" Getty Images

8/9 Barack Obama US President believes Britain was wrong to vote to leave the EU: "It is absolutely true that I believed pre-Brexit vote and continue to believe post-Brexit vote that the world benefited enormously from the United Kingdom's participation in the EU. We are fully supportive of a process that is as little disruptive as possible so that people around the world can continue to benefit from economic growth" Getty Images

9/9 Kristin Forbes American economist and an external member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of England argues that the economy had been “less stormy than many expected” following the shock referendum result: “For now…the economy is experiencing some chop, but no tsunami. The adverse winds could quickly pick up – and merit a stronger policy response. But recently they have shifted to a more favourable direction” Getty

The Bank’s Governor Mark Carney told the Treasury Select Committee earlier this month that the economy had performed “a bit” better than the Bank expected in August but he added “we’re keeping it in perspective”.

In August the Bank forecast GDP growth in the third quarter of 0.1 per cent, which it said would be supported by its initial rate cut.

In her speech today Shafik defended the Bank's response to the vote, in which it not only cut interest rates but restarted its Quantitative Easing programme.

“I’d much rather be on the front foot and react pre-emptively,” she said.

“I also think what we did helped mitigate the negative shock from the referendum. While the current data has been more favorable, the forward-looking indicators still look quite worrying.”