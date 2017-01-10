The chief executive of the London Stock Exchange has warned the UK's vote to leave the EU poses a risk to the global financial system and nd could cost the City of London up to 10,000 jobs if the Government fails to provide a clear plan for post-Brexit operations.

Speaking to MPs on the Treasury Select Committee, Xavier Rolet said LSE customers simply “would not wait” for clarity over Britain’s divorce from the EU before moving.

He said: “I’m not just talking about the clearing jobs themselves which number into the few thousands.But the very large array of ancillary functions, whether it’s syndication, trading, treasury management, middle office, back office, risk management, software, which range into far more than just a few thousand or tens of thousands. They would then start migrating.”

His comments came as Douglas Flint, the chairman of HSBC, also giving evidence to the Treasury Select Committee, said more clarity is needed on Brexit negotiations to prevent companies, including his own firm, from moving thousands of jobs out of London.

He said banks did not want to move operations outside London but they had to plan for the worst.

Ahead of the EU referendum in June, HSBC said it could move 1,000 roles to its operations in Paris.

Mr Flint confirmed on Tuesday that the same number of roles was still at risk and that HSBC was ready to take “pre-emptive action”, pointing out that the bank also had operations in Ireland and the Netherlands.

He compared the London’s financial system to a “Jenga tower”.

He said: “You don’t know what will happen if you pull one small piece out-it might have a big impact."

Together with Elizabeth Corley, of Allianz Global Investors, who was also speaking in front of the committee, the three City bosses all called for clarity on “transition arrangement" in the next eight to twelve weeks.

"I think there is a way to turn this process into a positive for both [the UK and the European] economies," Mr Rolet said, adding however that a period of stability is essential.

City companies fear that a hard Brexit will result in the UK leaving Europe’s single market which could signal the loss of crucial passporting rights, that currently allow them to sell their services freely across the rest of the EU and give firms based in Europe unfettered access to Britain.

Brexit Concerns







22 show all Brexit Concerns









































1/22 British Prime Minister Theresa May Getty

2/22 Lead campaigner Gina Miller and her team outside the High Court Getty

3/22 Raymond McCord holds up his newly issued Irish passport alongside his British passport outside the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit PA wire

4/22 SDLP leader Colum Eastwood leaving the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit PA wire

5/22 Migrants with luggage walk past a graffiti on a wall as they leave the 'Jungle' migrant camp, as part of a major three-day operation planned to clear the camp in Calais Getty

6/22 Migrants leave messages on their tents in the Jungle migrant camp Getty

7/22 The Adventist Development and Relief Agency (Adra) which distributes approximately 700 meals daily in the northern Paris camp states that it is noticing a spike in new migrant arrivals this week, potentially linked the the Calais 'jungle' camp closure - with around 1000 meals distributed today EPA

8/22 Migrant workers pick apples at Stocks Farm in Suckley, Britain Reuters

9/22 Many farmers across the country are voicing concerns that Brexit could be a dangerous step into the unknown for the farming industry Getty

10/22 Bank of England governor Mark Carney who said the long-term outlook for the UK economy is positive, but growth was slowing in the wake of the Brexit vote PA

11/22 The Dow Jones industrial average closed down over 600 points on the news with markets around the globe pluninging Getty

12/22 Immigration officers deal with each member of the public seeking entry into the United Kingdom but on average, 10 a day are refused entry at this London airport and between 2008 and 2009, 33,100 people were detained at the airport for mainly passport irregularities Getty

13/22 A number of global investment giants have threatened to move their European operations out of London if Brexit proves to have a negative impact on their businesses Getty

14/22 Following the possibility of a Brexit the UK would be released from its renewable energy targets under the EU Renewable Energy Directive and from EU state aid restrictions, potentially giving the government more freedom both in the design and phasing out of renewable energy support regimes Getty

15/22 A woman looking at a chart showing the drop in the pound (Sterling) against the US Dollar in London after Britain voted to leave the EU Getty

16/22 Young protesters outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, to protest against the United Kingdom's decision to leave the EU following the referendum Getty

17/22 Applications from Northern Ireland citizens for Irish Passports has soared to a record high after the UK Voted in favour of Leaving the EU Getty

18/22 NFU Vice President Minette Batters with Secretary of State, Andrea Leadsome at the National Farmers Union (NFU) took machinery, produce, farmers and staff to Westminster to encourage Members of Parliament to back British farming, post Brexit Getty

19/22 The latest reports released by the UK Cabinet Office warn that expats would lose a range of specific rights to live, to work and to access pensions, healthcare and public services. The same reports added that UK citizens abroad would not be able to assume that these rights will be guaranteed in the future Getty

20/22 A British resident living in Spain asks questions during an informative Brexit talk by the "Brexpats in Spain" group, about Spanish legal issues to become Spanish citizens, at the town hall in Benalmadena, Spain Reuters

21/22 The collapse of Great Britain appears to have been greatly exaggerated given the late summer crowds visiting city museums, hotels, and other important tourist attractions Getty

22/22 The U.K. should maintain European Union regulations covering everything from working hours to chemicals until after the government sets out its plans for Brexit, said British manufacturers anxious to avoid a policy vacuum and safeguard access to their biggest export market Getty

Companies are pressing Britain and the EU to agree on a transition deal that would keep many of the current arrangements for up to five years, helping to cushion them from the effects of Brexit.

A cross-party group of peers, in December, said Britain's financial sector must be offered a "Brexit bridge" to prevent companies moving to rival locations such as New York, Dublin, Frankfurt or Paris.

However, on Sunday, Prime Minister Theresa May said Britain cannot expect to hold on to “bits” of its membership with the EU after Brexit, suggesting The UK is heading towards a hard Brexit.

The pound fell to a 10-week low following Ms May’s interview.