Bank of England Governor Mark Carney urged banks to get contingency plans in place for all potential Brexit outcomes, in comments a week after the Government triggered its formal exit from the EU.

In a speech in London, Mr Carney said the transition poses a risk to financial stability and warned that if it leads to reduced cooperation on regulation and other issues, this will have a negative impact on the economy and jobs.

Describing better international coordination on regulation as taking the “high road,” he said this would lead to “more jobs, higher sustainable growth and better risk management across the G20.”

“But there is another path — the low road — where trust and cooperation diminish, fragmentation hardens, capital flows are disrupted and trade and innovation are curtailed,” he said.

Mr Carney’s comments are his first since Article 50 was triggered and spell out his view of the threats to London as a global financial district because of Brexit. He highlighted the significance of the banking industry in London and the wider UK and also repeated his view of its importance to the EU, describing it as “Europe’s investment banker.”

“Taking the low road would be sub-optimal for all, with fewer jobs, lower growth and higher domestic risks,” he said in the speech on Friday.

Carney, who was heavily criticised by some lawmakers for Brexit remarks in 2016 seen as overly political, said that a positive UK-EU approach to regulation is in the UK’s interest. It would be “entirely consistent” with the government’s aim for a “comprehensive, bold and ambitious free-trade relationship with the EU,” he said.

The BOE also published a letter sent to the financial industry on preparation. Deputy Governor Sam Woods said all firms with cross-border activities between the U.K. and the rest of the EU must “undertake appropriate contingency planning” for Brexit.

In pictures: European Parliament Brexit discussions







12 show all In pictures: European Parliament Brexit discussions





















1/12 European commission member in charge of Brexit negotiations with Britain, French Michel Barnier listens at the President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker speaking at the European Parliament in Strasbourg Getty Images

2/12 Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the Federal Republic of Germany, delivers his speech at the European Parliament in Strasbourg EPA

3/12 European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Guy Verhofstadt, President of the Group of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE), addresses the European Parliament during a debate on Brexit priorities and the upcomming talks on the UK's withdrawal from the EU Reuters

4/12 Michel Barnier, European Chief Negotiator for Brexit reacts during a meeting at the European Parliament in Strasbourg EPA

5/12 Member of the European Parliament and former leader of the anti-EU UK Independence Party (UKIP) Nigel Farage wears socks with Union Jack flag at the European Parliament in Strasbourg Getty Images

6/12 Nigel Farage, United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) member and MEP, addresses the European Parliament during a debate on Brexit priorities and the upcoming talks on the UK's withdrawal from the EU Reuters

7/12 European commission member in charge of Brexit negotiations with Britain, French Michel Barnier gestures during speeches at the European Parliament in Strasbourg Getty

8/12 The President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker (L) speaks with European commission member in charge of Brexit negotiations with Britain, French Michel Barnier at the European Parliament in Strasbourg Getty Images

9/12 European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Guy Verhofstadt, President of the Group of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE), addresses the European Parliament during a debate on Brexit priorities and the upcomming talks on the UK's withdrawal from the EU Reuters

10/12 Getty Images

11/12 German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier delivers a speech during a plenary session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg Getty Images

12/12 The European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France Getty Images

Woods said the level of preparedness is “uneven” and may not be sufficiently tested against the worst outcomes, such as a so-called hard Brexit or no new deal being agreed at the end of the two-year exit timetable. The regulator wants banks’ “full responses” by 14 July.

Given the wide range of possible outcomes, firms must have plans in place early so that they can “stand ready to execute in good time should the need arise,” Woods said in the letter.

Bloomberg