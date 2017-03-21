Big investment banks will begin the process of moving some London-based operations into new hubs inside the EU within weeks after UK Prime Minister Theresa May set a date to trigger the formal mechanism for quitting the bloc.

Frankfurt and Dublin are emerging as the biggest winners. Bank of America, Standard Chartered and Barclays are considering Ireland’s capital for their EU base to ensure continued access to the single market, said people familiar with the plans, asking not to be named because the plans aren’t public. Goldman Sachs and Citigroup are among banks eyeing Frankfurt, other people said.

With banks increasingly expecting a so-called hard Brexit — the loss of their right to sell services freely around the EU from London — executives want to have new or expanded offices up and running inside the bloc before the UK departs in 2019. Frankfurt is a natural pick given a financial ecosystem featuring Deutsche Bank, the European Central Bank and BaFin. Dublin shares similar laws and regulations as its UK neighbour and is the only other English-speaking hub in the EU.

May will file divorce papers to leave the EU on 29 March, launching two years of complex negotiations that will pit the UK’s need for a trade deal against the bloc’s view that Britain shouldn’t benefit from Brexit.

London could lose 10,000 banking jobs and 20,000 roles in financial services as clients move €1.8 trillion (£1.56 trillion) of assets out of the UK after Brexit, according to think tank Bruegel. Other estimates range from as much as 232,000 jobs to as few as 4,000. Bloomberg News conducted interviews and reviewed public statements to discover what each major bank is planning.

Bank of America

Bank of America views Dublin as its default destination for a new EU hub if the UK loses easy access to the single market, one of the firm’s top executives in Germany said earlier this month.

The bank will likely move some jobs to other cities across the region, including Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg and Amsterdam, said Nikolaus Naerger, Bank of America’s head of corporate banking in Germany, Switzerland and Austria. No final decisions have been made.

“You’ve got to get your legal entity structure correct so you can operate in two different environments: one inside the U.K. and one outside,” Bank of America President Brian Moynihan said in Davos, Switzerland, in January. “We already have a lot of that structure set up. Then you have to start to think about where locations are.”

Goldman Sachs

The Wall Street firm is considering making Frankfurt its hub inside the EU and could move as many as 1,000 employees, including traders and senior managers, according to a person familiar with the matter. Chief executive Lloyd Blankfein has publicly said the bank has shelved plans to move more key operations to the UK.

“We were on track to move more and more of our global activities, so global ops, global tech — all those things made more and more sense to operate out of the UK,” because of the time zone, Blankfein said in a Bloomberg interview in Davos. “Now, we’re slowing down that decision, and only moving there what we have to move there. We don’t value doing things twice; moving them there and then moving them away from there.”

JPMorgan

JPMorgan has scouted for office space in both Dublin and Frankfurt, people with knowledge of the matter said this month. Before the referendum, chief executive Jamie Dimon said as many as 4,000 of its 16,000 U.K. employees could be moved to the continent after Brexit.

“We have to accommodate the laws of the land in both Britain and the EU, and that will determine how many jobs and how many people you have to move,” Dimon said in January. “It looks like there will be more job movement than we hoped for.”

Brexit Concerns







26 show all Brexit Concerns

















































1/26 Brexit will put British patients at 'back of the queue' for new drugs Brexit will put British patients at the “back of the queue” for vital new drugs, the Government has been warned – forcing them to wait up to two years longer A medicines regulator has raised the alarm over a likely decision to pull out of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), as well as the EU itself. ealth Secretary Jeremy Hunt dropped the bombshell , when he said he expected the UK would quit the EMA – because it is subject to rulings by the European Court of Justice. Getty Images

2/26 London to lose status as 'gateway to Europe' for banks One of Germany’s top banking regulators has warned that London could lose its status as “gateway to Europe” for the banking sector after Britain quits the European trading bloc. Andreas Dombret, who is an executive board member for the Bundesbank—Germany’s central bank—told a private meeting of German businesses and banks earlier this week in Frankfurt that even if banking rules were “equivalent” between the UK and the rest of the EU, that was still “miles away from [Britain having] access to the single market”, the BBC reports. Jason Hawkes

3/26 Exodus The number of financial sector professionals in Britain and continental Europe looking for jobs in Ireland rocketed in the months after the UK voted to leave the European Union Shutterstock

4/26 Brexit is making FTSE 100 executives richer Pay packages of many FTSE 100 chief executive officers are partly tied to how well share prices are doing rather than the CEO’s performance -- and some stocks are soaring. ritish equities got a boost since the June vote because the likes of Rio Tinto, Smiths Group and WPP generate most sales abroad and earn a fortune when they convert these revenues back into the weakened pound. Sterling’s fall also made UK stocks more affordable for overseas investors. Rex

5/26 Theresa May: UK to leave single market Theresa May has said the UK "cannot possibly" remain within the European single market, as staying in it would mean "not leaving the EU at all". Getty

6/26 Lead campaigner Gina Miller and her team outside the High Court Getty

7/26 Raymond McCord holds up his newly issued Irish passport alongside his British passport outside the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit PA wire

8/26 SDLP leader Colum Eastwood leaving the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit PA wire

9/26 Migrants with luggage walk past a graffiti on a wall as they leave the 'Jungle' migrant camp, as part of a major three-day operation planned to clear the camp in Calais Getty

10/26 Migrants leave messages on their tents in the Jungle migrant camp Getty

11/26 The Adventist Development and Relief Agency (Adra) which distributes approximately 700 meals daily in the northern Paris camp states that it is noticing a spike in new migrant arrivals this week, potentially linked the the Calais 'jungle' camp closure - with around 1000 meals distributed today EPA

12/26 Migrant workers pick apples at Stocks Farm in Suckley, Britain Reuters

13/26 Many farmers across the country are voicing concerns that Brexit could be a dangerous step into the unknown for the farming industry Getty

14/26 Bank of England governor Mark Carney who said the long-term outlook for the UK economy is positive, but growth was slowing in the wake of the Brexit vote PA

15/26 The Dow Jones industrial average closed down over 600 points on the news with markets around the globe pluninging Getty

16/26 Immigration officers deal with each member of the public seeking entry into the United Kingdom but on average, 10 a day are refused entry at this London airport and between 2008 and 2009, 33,100 people were detained at the airport for mainly passport irregularities Getty

17/26 A number of global investment giants have threatened to move their European operations out of London if Brexit proves to have a negative impact on their businesses Getty

18/26 Following the possibility of a Brexit the UK would be released from its renewable energy targets under the EU Renewable Energy Directive and from EU state aid restrictions, potentially giving the government more freedom both in the design and phasing out of renewable energy support regimes Getty

19/26 A woman looking at a chart showing the drop in the pound (Sterling) against the US Dollar in London after Britain voted to leave the EU Getty

20/26 Young protesters outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, to protest against the United Kingdom's decision to leave the EU following the referendum Getty

21/26 Applications from Northern Ireland citizens for Irish Passports has soared to a record high after the UK Voted in favour of Leaving the EU Getty

22/26 NFU Vice President Minette Batters with Secretary of State, Andrea Leadsome at the National Farmers Union (NFU) took machinery, produce, farmers and staff to Westminster to encourage Members of Parliament to back British farming, post Brexit Getty

23/26 The latest reports released by the UK Cabinet Office warn that expats would lose a range of specific rights to live, to work and to access pensions, healthcare and public services. The same reports added that UK citizens abroad would not be able to assume that these rights will be guaranteed in the future Getty

24/26 A British resident living in Spain asks questions during an informative Brexit talk by the "Brexpats in Spain" group, about Spanish legal issues to become Spanish citizens, at the town hall in Benalmadena, Spain Reuters

25/26 The collapse of Great Britain appears to have been greatly exaggerated given the late summer crowds visiting city museums, hotels, and other important tourist attractions Getty

26/26 The U.K. should maintain European Union regulations covering everything from working hours to chemicals until after the government sets out its plans for Brexit, said British manufacturers anxious to avoid a policy vacuum and safeguard access to their biggest export market Getty

UBS

Chairman Axel Weber said this month that the bank will make a final decision on whether to move as many as 1,500 of about 5,000 UK investment banking staff soon after Brexit is triggered.

“Yes, we will have to move bankers — we have an SE in Frankfurt, we have an appropriate setup in Spain,” Andrea Orcel, head of UBS’s investment bank, said in Davos, referring to the Swiss bank’s German subsidiary, which is licensed to do investment banking. “We still have flexibility to decide where to go, but we will definitely have to move.”

HSBC

HSBC chief executive Stuart Gulliver said in January that staff generating about 20 percent of its London investment-banking revenue may move to Paris, where it acquired a French commercial bank more than a decade ago. “Activities specifically covered by EU legislation will move,” he said.

Before the June referendum, Gulliver said a Brexit vote would likely result in about 1,000 of the bank’s 5,000 London-based staff relocating to the French capital.

Barclays

The UK bank has settled on Dublin for its main hub inside the EU and is planning to add about 150 staff there, people with knowledge of the decision said earlier this year.

Barclays chief executive Jes Staley has struck a different tone to other bank bosses. He said in Davos that it would be “very difficult” to dislodge a financial centre like London. If needed, Barclays may reassign its Frankfurt branch to its Irish subsidiary, he said.

“Same people, same traders, you have to book a trade in Ireland as opposed to London, but that’s not a wholesale move of our capability from London to Ireland,” he said.

Standard Chartered

The bank approached Irish officials about making Dublin its legal base inside the EU, people familiar with the discussions said in December. No final decision has been taken, and the firm is also in talks with Germany’s regulator about choosing Frankfurt.

Citigroup

Citigroup is evaluating locations for parts of its London broker-dealer business, including Ireland, Spain, Italy, Germany, France, and the Netherlands, Jim Cowles, the bank’s top executive for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, said at a conference in Dublin on 24 January. Mr Cowles said he expected the bank would make a final decision by the end of the first half.

Bloomberg News reported in November that the firm was in discussions with BaFin about moving some of its London-based equity and interest-rate derivatives traders to Frankfurt. Citigroup is also in discussions with the ECB and regulators in EU nations including Ireland about relocating other parts of its operations.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley is scouting for office space in Frankfurt and Dublin for their enlarged EU hub, people with knowledge the matter said in February. The bank may initially move about 300 workers to one of the cities.

Before the vote, Bloomberg News reported that the firm would likely move 1,000 of about 6,000 U.K. employees out of the country in the event of Brexit. Morgan Stanley president Colm Kelleher said the firm would likely move its local headquarters to Dublin or Frankfurt.

Morgan Stanley executives said New York would likely be the big winner from Brexit as US firms would probably allocate headcount away from Europe altogether.

Daiwa

Daiwa Securities chief executive Takashi Hibino said the Japanese brokerage is considering Frankfurt and Dublin among candidate cities to host European operations it moves out of London. The firm, the majority of whose 450 European staff work in London, has yet to establish a licenced entity in the EU, and is running simulations with consultants.

Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds plans to convert its Berlin branch into a subsidiary, making that its base inside the EU, a person with knowledge of the matter said last month. A small number of people would move from London. The bank has yet to apply for an extension of its German banking licence.

Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse is exploring options for expanding in Dublin after Brexit, two people with knowledge of their plans said in January. Chief Financial Officer David Mathers said in February that losing access to the EU would endanger 10 percent to 15 percent of income at its two U.K. subsidiaries, which have a revenue base of $4bn to $5bn.

Business picture of the day







38 show all Business picture of the day









































































1/38 'UK Disneyland' set to open in five years in Kent - Friday March 10 It’s the news British film-lovers and thrill-seekers have been waiting to hear forever - no longer do we have to schlep across the seas to get our fix of stardust and adrenaline, for the UK is finally getting its own ‘Disneyland’. The theme park will be the first of its kind in the UK, and is being created by film company Paramount at a cost of £3.5 billion. Paramount

2/38 John Lewis cuts staff bonuses to lowest in 63 years despite soaring profits - Thursday March 9 John Lewis has cut its employee bonus to the lowest level in more than 60 years despite announcing surging profits. The partnership, which is owned by its employees, reduced the bonus to 6 per cent of salaries making it the lowest since 1954. It is the fourth year in a row that the payment has been cut. Pre-tax profits rose 21.2 per cent to £370.4m as overall sales rose 3.2 per cent but the group said it cut staff bonuses because of an “increasingly uncertain” market. Reuters

3/38 Philip Hammond downgrades UK economic growth for Brexit years - Wednesday March 8 The Chancellor was forced to slash his official economic growth forecasts while the Brexit talks take place, as he delivered his first Budget. Philip Hammond told MPs that Britain’s economy would grow faster than previously expected in the next financial year – by 2 per cent, up from 1.4 per cent. PA

4/38 UK businesses are already facing recruitment crisis as Polish workers head home - Friday February 15 After a Brexit vote in which a primary concern was too much immigration, some might be applauding the trend, but for important UK industries it is already creating a serious problem, and one that provides a preview of what may be to come for the wider economy. Reuters

5/38 Global sales of UK food and drink hit the £20bn mark for the first time - Tuesday February 21 Global sales of UK food and drink have hit the £20bn mark for the first time in history, as the Government prepares to ramp up its focus on international trade following the UK’s decision to leave the EU. Getty

6/38 Plastics industry 'pressured UK Government to cut recycling targets' - Friday February 17 Recycling targets in the UK were cut last year after successful lobbying from the plastics industry, a freedom of information request by Greenpeace has revealed. The Government came under fire last year after it announced that targets for plastic recycling would be reduced from 57 per cent to a mere 49 per cent for 2016 and then increased by 2 per cent each year to 2020, to a maximum of 57 per cent by 2020. AFP/Getty

7/38 Inflation hits 1.8% as post-Brexit pound weakness feeds through to high street - Tuesday February 14 UK consumer price inflation jumped to 1.8 per cent in the year to January, from a rise of 1.6 per cent in the year to December, as the slump in the pound since the Brexit referendum continued to trickle through to the high street. According to data from the Office for National Statistics published on Tuesday, January’s rise was the biggest since June 2014. But the jump narrowly missed analyst expectations for a 1.9 per cent increase, just below the Bank of England’s official 2 per cent target. Getty Images

8/38 Lettuce crisis hits those who love it most: hungry British sea turtles - Friday February 10 The UK’s vegetable crisis has not only gripped the country’s supermarkets and healthy eaters, but also a bale of 12 hungry green sea turtles in aquariums across the country. Eight aquariums run by the company Sea Life are calling on visitors to spare lettuce or broccoli for their shelled inhabitants who, as a result of a shortage of some vegetables in the UK, are missing out on their favourite meals. GREG WOOD/AFP/Getty Images

9/38 Tim Cook met Theresa May and said the UK would be 'just fine' post Brexit - Thursday February 9 The chief executive of Apple has told Prime Minister Theresa May that he is “very optimistic” about the UK’s future outside of the European Union. Tim Cook met Ms May at Downing Street on Thursday morning and reiterated the tech giant's plans to build a new UK headquarters at the Battersea Power Station as proof of the company's support of the UK. Getty

10/38 Brexit: Bank of England upgrades growth forecasts but still expects UK economy to be hit - Thursday Ferbruary 2 The Bank of England has dramatically upgraded its growth forecast for this year but stressed that households will still experience a major squeeze on incomes due to rising inflation. In its latest Inflation Report, the Bank upgraded its 2017 GDP growth forecast to 2 per cent, up from 1.4 per cent in November. The revision is certain to be seized upon by Brexiteers as evidence that the economy will not suffer from leaving the European Union and that previous economic warnings from the Bank have now been exposed as scaremongering. Yet the Bank’s forecasts continue to project a growth slowdown in 2018 and 2019, with GDP expected to expand by 1.6 per cent and 1.7 per cent in those years. Getty

11/38 Founder of Morrisons supermarkets dies at the age of 85 Sir Ken Morrison, the founder of supermarket chain of Morrisons, who was instrumental in growing the company into one of Britain’s leading retailers, has died at the age of 85 Rex

12/38 Boohoo staff can get fired 'for smiling' - Monday January 30 Employers working for online fashion retailer Boohoo.com risk getting fired for smiling or checking their mobile phones, an investigation by Channel 4 has found. The investigation comes after online fashion retailer Asos was accused last year of exploitative working practises with staff reportedly unable to take regular water and toilet breaks for fears of missing targets. The company denied those allegations. Getty Images

13/38 Tesco to buy wholesaler Booker in £3.7bn deal to create 'UK's leading food business' - Friday January 27 Britain's biggest retailer announced that it was merging with Booker, the UK's top food wholesaler, in a £3.7bn deal. In a joint statement, the two companies said that the combined group would bring benefits for consumers, independent retailers, caterers, small businesses, suppliers, and colleagues, and deliver “significant value to shareholders”. Tesco

14/38 Tobacco giant Imperial Brands scraps chief executive pay rise - Thursday January 26 The chief executive of Imperial Brands, the maker of Gauloises and Winston cigarettes, is unlikely to get a pay rise this year in what seems to be another battle over boardroom greed. Alison Cooper received a total pay package of £5.5m in the last financial year, up from £3.6m the year before. ADVERTISING inRead invented by Teads READ MORE Link between high executive pay and performance ‘negligible’ A new pay policy that would have had the effect of taking Ms Cooper’s remuneration to £8.5m in 2017 was expected to be put to a shareholders’ vote on 1 February. However, in an announcement to the stock exchange on Thursday, Imperial Brands said it would not put the policy to a vote as originally planned. Rex

15/38 The Dow Jones Industrial Average has just reached 20,000 points for the first time ever - Wednesday January 25 Wall Street's Dow Jones Industrial Average stock index on Wednesday hit the 20,000 mark for the first time in its history. In morning trading in the US, the index added around 0.5 percent to surpass the psychologically important threshold and take its gains since this time last year to 23.8 per cent according to Thomson Reuters data. Thomson Reuters Eikon

16/38 HSBC to close 62 high street branches in 2017 resulting in up to 180 job cuts - Tuesday January 24 HSBC plans to close 62 branches this year, resulting in up to 180 job losses, in response to the rising popularity of online and mobile banking, the bank announced on Tuesday. In a statement, HSBC said that over the past five years, the number of customers using HSBC branches had fallen by almost 40 per cent and 93 per cent of customers’ contact with the bank is now done on the telephone, internet or via smartphone. A total of 97 per cent of cash withdrawals are made via an ATM. Getty

17/38 Theresa May criticised by top economists for trying to ‘have her cake and eat it' with Brexit - Wednesday January 18 Top economists and strategists have warned that Theresa May’s vision of Brexit lacks credibility and clarity, a day after the Prime Minister delivered an agenda-setting speech on Britain’s future outside the EU. In her speech in London on Tuesday, Ms May confirmed that Britain will leave the EU’s single market to regain control of immigration policy and said that she wants to renegotiate the UK’s customs agreement and seek a transition period to phase in changes all while remaining a “best friend” to the bloc. Getty

18/38 Fiat loses $2.3bn in stock value plunge after diesel emissions accusation - Thursday January 12 Shares in Fiat Chrysler plunged on Thursday after US authorities said that the carmaker had violated the Clean Air Act by allowing excess diesel emissions in some vehicles. The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) accused the company of using software that allowed excess diesel emissions in just over 100,000 US trucks and SUVs sold since 2014. READ MORE Six senior Volkswagen employees charged over emissions scandal Shares listed in Europe were recently trading around 18 per cent lower on the day. Shares in the US fell 16 per cent before being halted from trading, wiping $2.3bn (£1.88bn) off the company's market value.

19/38 Rising inequality behind Brexit and Trump victory is top global threat for the next decade, says WEF - Wednesday January 11 A rise in global income inequality, that already helped spur the Brexit vote and Donald Trump’s election victory, are expected to shape world developments over the next decade, according to the World Economic Forum. For a report published ahead of its annual summit in Davos next week, the WEF surveyed 750 risk experts and found that rising income and wealth disparity were cited as the most important trends in determining global developments over the next 10 years. Getty

20/38 Mayor Sadiq Khan axes new Routemaster bus from the streets of London - Friday January 6 London Mayor Sadiq Khan has ended any hopes to purchase new Routemasters bus for the capital's streets as he tries to balance the books on London's transport budget. Once called 'Boris buses' named after his the previous mayor, every bus would cost around £350,000 each, or around £50,000 more than an ordinary bus. But the new mayor has promised to freeze purchases of the vehicles, which were criticised for being expensive and sauna-like conditions. Getty Images

21/38 FTSE closes 2015 at record high - Friday December 31 Britain’s blue chip FTSE 100 set a new record on the last day of trading of 2016 after climbing to record closing highs for two consecutive days. The blue-chip index gained 22 points or 0.3 per cent, to finish at 7142 points on Friday, its third closing high in as many days and a new intraday high. AP

22/38 Hatton Garden: London’s famous diamond quarter under threat from Brexit and rent hikes - Thursday December 29 London’s world famous jewellery quarter could face extinction due to soaring business rates, rent rises and the aftermath of Brexit. Hatton Garden was the centre of the world's diamond market, but traders are fighting to bring back the glory days, as they are squeezed by rising rents and the uncertainty created by the UK vote to leave the EU. Reuters

23/38 World's oldest bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena on brink of £17bn Italian state bailout - Thursday December 22 The world’s oldest bank, Monte dei Paschi di Siena, is poised for a multi-billion state bailout after it admitted on Wednesday that a private rescue plan was unlikely to succeed. The Italian parliament looks set to step in to save Monte dei Paschi di Siena, recently judged the weakest of the European Union's major banks, over the next few days using a new €20bn (£17bn) rescue fund designed to prop up Italy's struggling lenders. Getty Images

24/38 NHS overcharged by 12,000% for hydrocortisone tablets by drug company Actavis, CMA claims - Friday December 16 Pharmaceutical company Actavis has been accused of overcharging the NHS by raising the price of hydrocortisone tablets by more than 12,000 per cent over the course of eight years. Hydrocortisone tablets are used by people with adrenal insufficiency, a life-threatening condition where their adrenal glands do not produce enough natural steroid hormones. AFP/Getty

25/38 Solar power becoming world's cheapest form of electricity production - Thursday December 15 Solar power is becoming the cheapest way to generate electricity, according to leading analysts. Data produced by Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) showed the cost of solar in 58 lower-income countries – including China, Brazil and India – had fallen to about a third of levels in 2010 and was now slightly cheaper than wind energy. Jungle Herbs & Spices/Facebook

26/38 Italy’s largest bank Unicredit plans to slash 14,000 jobs over next two years - Tuesday December 13 Getty

27/38 Donald Trump knocks $3.5bn off Lockheed Martin market value with one tweet - Monday December 12 Barely a week after taking shots at Boeing, Donald Trump took aim at Lockheed Martin's F-35 fighter jet programme, saying the cost was "out of control".Following the tweet on Monday morning, shares of the aerospace company plunged by more than 4 per cent in early trade. Based on the number of shares outstanding, the tweet has shaved just over $3.5bn from Lockheed's market value. Getty

28/38 Brexit: Banks in 'advanced talks' over mass move to Paris, says French regulator - Thursday December 8 Leading international UK-based banks are in advanced stages of planning to shift operations to Paris as London braces for the impact of Brexit, France's chief financial regulator has said. Paris is among a number of European cities seeking to woo firms considering a move away from London to maintain their access to EU markets, and faces competition from Dublin, Frankfurt and Luxembourg, among others. Reuters

29/38 Pfizer fined record £84.2m for overcharging NHS 2600% -Wednesday December 7 Drug firms Pfizer and Flynn Pharma have been fined nearly £90m by the UK’s competition watchdog for “unfair” pricing to the NHS after hiking up the cost of an anti-epilepsy drug by up to 2,600 per cent. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said these “extraordinary price rises” have costs taxpayers “tens of millions of pounds”. Getty

30/38 Prime Minister Theresa May visits constituency ahead of Small Business Saturday - Friday December2 The prime minister, Theresa May, visits butcher J&S Rook in her constituency of Maidenhead, ahead of Small Business Saturday Stefan Wermuth PA Wire/PA Images

31/38 Oil prices soar as Opec countries agree first oil output cut in eight years - Wednesday November 30 Opec countries have agreed their first supply cut in eight years, sending the price of crude surging more than 8%.

32/38 Stores far from overwhelmed as Black Friday sales begins - November 25 People stream into the Apple store on 5th Avenue on Black Friday in New York . Crowds were thin at U.S. malls and stores on Black Friday morning, formerly the traditional start of the holiday shopping season, with stores opening earlier and online sales expected to take the biggest share of gains in retail sales over last year. In the New York and Chicago areas, shoppers said stores were less busy than previous years on the day after the Thanksgiving holiday. The pictures similar in the UK the action has shifted from high street stores to become a predominantly online event Reuters

33/38 Nintendo shares jump after it announces the launch date for Super Mario Run - Wednesday 16 November The hugely anticipated game is an attempt to capitalise on the smartphone gaming market after the phenomenal success of Pokemon Go. Getty

34/38 Pound rises as High Court rules against Theresa May triggering Article 50 without Parliament - Thursday November 3 The pound has risen against all of its major peers on Thursday after the Government announced it cannot trigger Article 50 without parliament approval and the Bank of England said it is no longer expecting to cut interest rates this year.

35/38 Heathrow third runway poses ‘serious obstacle’ to fight against climate change - Tuesday October 25 Environmental groups expressed dismay at the Government’s decision to give a third runway at the airport the go-ahead – and Greenpeace vowed to challenge it in the courts. Allowing Heathrow to expand will create “a serious obstacle” to meeting the UK’s commitments on climate change and reducing air pollution, a leading scientist has warned. Reclaim the Power

36/38 Nearly 10,000 people in China apply for one job - Monday October 24 Nearly ten thousands Chinese jobseekers are competing for one position: an officer worker at a political organisation.China's annual civil service recruitment drive began on October 15, with more than 27,000 vacancies on offer in over 120 central departments - drawing about 1.4 million applicants this year. Job seekers registering for the civil exams are required to pick the positions they are most interested in when they sign up for the test but one job was more popular than others. China's annual civil service recruitment drive began on October 15, with more than 27,000 vacancies on offer in over 120 central departments - drawing about 1.4 million applicants this year. Reuters

37/38 Price of wine set to soar as production nears 20-year low - Friday 21 October Vineyard manager Antonio Navarro looks at grapes ready to be harvested at the Casa Bianchi vineyard in San Rafael Reuters

38/38 Banks consider ‘moving London staff to Luxembourg to get access to EU’ - Wednesday 19 October The head of financial development for Luxembourg said a string of overseas banks and fund managers had explored moving London staff to the tiny country since the Brexit vote. Nicolas Mackel said there had been “strong interest” from US and other non-EU firms assessing their options since June’s referendum. Rex

Bank of China

Bank of China is in talks with Irish officials about potentially moving some of its UK operations to the country after Brexit, Ireland’s Sunday Independent newspaper reported in January.

Sumitomo Mitsui

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. is also eyeing moving some of its UK employees to Ireland and has held a series of meetings with local regulators, the Sunday Independent reported.

Mitsubishi UFJ

Japan’s biggest bank is increasing the size of its Amsterdam office, though the lender has yet to decide on where to base its securities operation after Brexit, Bloomberg reported earlier this month.

Mizuho

Mizuho Financial Group is considering Amsterdam and Dublin among potential locations to base its brokerage unit if it’s impacted by a “heavy Brexit,” President Yasuhiro Sato said in January. Mizuho changed the name of its Netherlands unit to Mizuho Bank Europe on Jan. 1, reflecting its role as a subsidiary overseeing a number of countries in the region, including Belgium, Austria and Spain.