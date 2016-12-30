Britain's mergers and acquisitions activity following the UK's vote to leave the EU has led to a sharp decline in domestic deals owing to the slump in the value of the pound.

Britain’s total M&A deals volume has fallen to about $177bn (£144.5bn), a steep drop from 2015, when more than $394.8bn (£321bn) of deals involving a UK company were struck, according to Thomson Reuters data.

There were just 1,355 domestic deals in 2016, which was the lowest in nearly two decades.

Despite the decline Britain retained its place as the third- largest M&A market behind the United States and Chine. M&A activity was also in line with the longer five-year trend.

The declining value of sterling pound was attributed to the fall in domestic deals. However, foreign buyers - such as Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox - used sterling’s sharp devaluation against the US dollar to snap up British companies and prevented an M&A collapse in the country in 2016.

The pound is down about 10 per cent against the euro since the EU referendum in June, and is 17 per cent weaker against the US dollar.

“Brexit should never have been talked up as an Armageddon moment for UK M&A, especially with such a sharp devaluation in the currency which has clearly been a stimulus for overseas buyers,” Tim Gee, London-based M&A partner at law firm Baker & McKenzie, told Reuters.

“Much of the activity in 2016 was skewed toward foreign buyers with less UK-to-UK activity,” Gee said.

Last year was a record year for dealmaking involving UK-listed companies thanks to a series of deal including Anheuser-Busch Inbev's $110.3bn (£89.8bn) acquisition of SABMiller and Shell's $53bn (£43.1bn) merger with BG Group.

Brexit Concerns







22 show all Brexit Concerns









































1/22 British Prime Minister Theresa May Getty

2/22 Lead campaigner Gina Miller and her team outside the High Court Getty

3/22 Raymond McCord holds up his newly issued Irish passport alongside his British passport outside the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit PA wire

4/22 SDLP leader Colum Eastwood leaving the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit PA wire

5/22 Migrants with luggage walk past a graffiti on a wall as they leave the 'Jungle' migrant camp, as part of a major three-day operation planned to clear the camp in Calais Getty

6/22 Migrants leave messages on their tents in the Jungle migrant camp Getty

7/22 The Adventist Development and Relief Agency (Adra) which distributes approximately 700 meals daily in the northern Paris camp states that it is noticing a spike in new migrant arrivals this week, potentially linked the the Calais 'jungle' camp closure - with around 1000 meals distributed today EPA

8/22 Migrant workers pick apples at Stocks Farm in Suckley, Britain Reuters

9/22 Many farmers across the country are voicing concerns that Brexit could be a dangerous step into the unknown for the farming industry Getty

10/22 Bank of England governor Mark Carney who said the long-term outlook for the UK economy is positive, but growth was slowing in the wake of the Brexit vote PA

11/22 The Dow Jones industrial average closed down over 600 points on the news with markets around the globe pluninging Getty

12/22 Immigration officers deal with each member of the public seeking entry into the United Kingdom but on average, 10 a day are refused entry at this London airport and between 2008 and 2009, 33,100 people were detained at the airport for mainly passport irregularities Getty

13/22 A number of global investment giants have threatened to move their European operations out of London if Brexit proves to have a negative impact on their businesses Getty

14/22 Following the possibility of a Brexit the UK would be released from its renewable energy targets under the EU Renewable Energy Directive and from EU state aid restrictions, potentially giving the government more freedom both in the design and phasing out of renewable energy support regimes Getty

15/22 A woman looking at a chart showing the drop in the pound (Sterling) against the US Dollar in London after Britain voted to leave the EU Getty

16/22 Young protesters outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, to protest against the United Kingdom's decision to leave the EU following the referendum Getty

17/22 Applications from Northern Ireland citizens for Irish Passports has soared to a record high after the UK Voted in favour of Leaving the EU Getty

18/22 NFU Vice President Minette Batters with Secretary of State, Andrea Leadsome at the National Farmers Union (NFU) took machinery, produce, farmers and staff to Westminster to encourage Members of Parliament to back British farming, post Brexit Getty

19/22 The latest reports released by the UK Cabinet Office warn that expats would lose a range of specific rights to live, to work and to access pensions, healthcare and public services. The same reports added that UK citizens abroad would not be able to assume that these rights will be guaranteed in the future Getty

20/22 A British resident living in Spain asks questions during an informative Brexit talk by the "Brexpats in Spain" group, about Spanish legal issues to become Spanish citizens, at the town hall in Benalmadena, Spain Reuters

21/22 The collapse of Great Britain appears to have been greatly exaggerated given the late summer crowds visiting city museums, hotels, and other important tourist attractions Getty

22/22 The U.K. should maintain European Union regulations covering everything from working hours to chemicals until after the government sets out its plans for Brexit, said British manufacturers anxious to avoid a policy vacuum and safeguard access to their biggest export market Getty

Derek Shakespeare, co-head of UK M&A at Barclays, said: "The worst predictions surrounding Brexit and its potential impact on our economy have so far failed to materialize,” Derek Shakespeare, co-head of UK M&A at Barclays, told Reuters. “With the weaker pound UK businesses have become 10 to 20 percent cheaper."

"But the devil is in the detail: we have several years ahead of us to understand what the trading relationship with the EU will look like. So there’s a degree of caution when looking at transactions in Britain," he said.

Additional reporting from Reuters