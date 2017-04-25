The UK Government has hit its 2016-17 public borrowing target, but the deficit in March was greater than expected.

Borrowing for the full financial year came in at £52bn, roughly in line with the £51.7bn forecast of the Office for Budget Responsibility at the time of the March Budget.

According to the Office for National Statistics that is equivalent to 2.6 per cent of GDP, down from a peak of 10 per cent in 2008-09.

However, the deficit in March was £5.1bn, worse than the £3.2bn City analysts had pencilled in and higher than the £4.3bn of borrowing in the same month of 2016.

And within the monthly release there were some signs of weakness, with VAT receipts up just 0.9 per cent on a year earlier at £10.6bn.

Income tax and capital gains receipts were down 2 per cent at £15.7bn.

National Insurance contributions, though, were buoyant, up 14.9 per cent on the same month in 2016 at £12.6bn.

Overall tax receipts were up 3.5 per cent on a year earlier, which Samuel Tombs, an economist at Pantheon, noted was below the 6.2 per cent average growth rate seen over the first 11 months of the fiscal year.

"The public finances add to evidence that the economy has slowed significantly this year," he said.

"Income tax and taxes on production, which reflect the near-term strength of the economy, have been slowing for some time, and they fell by 3.5 per cent and 1.6 per cent year-over-year in March, respectively."

The 2016-17 deficit has been flattered by a number of one-off factors.

The OBR has forecast that it to rise again in 2017-18 to £58.3bn before falling in 2018-19 to £40.8bn.