Cadbury will consider shrinking the size of its products or raising its prices after Brexit, the company has said.

The firm's UK boss said Britain would remain its “home of chocolate manufacturing”, with its factory in Bournville, Birmingham, to continue as its global chocolate research and development hub.

Glenn Caton, told The Guardian: “The UK is still going to be a huge market”.

However, he said Cadbury would follow other food manufacturers in using an industry tactic known as “shrinkflation” to offset the cost of Brexit.

This often involves cutting the size of a product while the prices increase or remain the same, meaning consumers pay more for less.

“All we can do is to move to the times that we face," he said.

"I am confident though because a £200m investment in the last five years is not something we are going to walk away from. I can’t guarantee anything forever but am I confident that we are still going to have world-class manufacturing and research sites in the UK for the long term? I do feel confident of that."

Cadbury’s parent company, Mondelēz, sparked outrage when it recently reduced the size of its Toblerone bars, increasing the gaps between the triangular chunks while the price did not change.

Since the referendum, a pack of Cadbury Creme Eggs has also shrunk from six eggs to five, with only a slight decrease in the price.

While the size of Freddo chocolate bars have stayed the same, their price has increased by 20%, from 25p to 30p.

1/8 Weetabix Chief executive of Weetabix Giles Turrell has warned that the price of one of the nation’s favourite breakfast are likely to go up this year by low-single digits in percentage terms. Reuters

2/8 Nescafé The cost of a 100g jar of Nescafé Original at Sainsbury’s has gone up 40p from £2.75 to £3.15 – a 14 per cent rise—since the Brexit vote. PA

3/8 Freddo When contacted by The Independent this month, a Mondelez spokesperson declined to discuss specific brands but confirmed that there would be "selective" price increases across its range despite the American multi-national confectionery giant reporting profits of $548m (£450m) in its last three-month financial period. Mondelez, which bought Cadbury in 2010, said rising commodity costs combined with the slump in the value of the pound had made its products more expensive to make. Cadbury

4/8 Mr Kipling cakes Premier Foods, the maker of Mr Kipling and Bisto gravy, said that it was considering price rises on a case-by-case basis Reuters

5/8 Walkers Crisps Walkers, owned by US giant PepsiCo, said "the weakened value of the pound" is affecting the import cost of some of its materials. A Walkers spokesman told the Press Association that a 32g standard bag was set to increase from 50p to 55p, and the larger grab bag from 75p to 80p. Getty

6/8 Marmite Tesco removed Marmite and other Unilever household brand from its website last October, after the manufacturer tried to raise its prices by about 10 per cent owing to sterling’s slump. Tesco and Unilever resolved their argument, but the price of Marmite has increased in UK supermarkets with the grocer reporting a 250g jar of Marmite will now cost Morrisons’ customers £2.64 - an increase of 12.5 per cent. Rex

7/8 Toblerone Toblerone came under fire in November after it increased the space between the distinctive triangles of its bars. Mondelez International, the company which makes the product, said the change was made due to price rises in recent months. Pixabay

8/8 Maltesers Maltesers, billed as the “lighter way to enjoy chocolate”, have also shrunk in size. Mars, which owns the brand, has reduced its pouch weight by 15 per cent. Mars said rising costs mean it had to make the unenviable decision between increasing its prices or reducing the weight of its Malteser packs. iStockphoto

Other products subject to “shrinkflation” include cartons of Tropicana juice, Maltesers, and bottles of Bulmers fruit ciders.

While he strongly signalled Cadbury’s commitment to the UK, Mr Caton also said the company was concerned about the future of its EU national employees.

“We have 50-odd different nationalities in our research and development centre in Bournville.”

“We want EU nationals who are working here and living here to have the security that they can continue to do so.”

Mondelēz International, a division of the US giant Kraft, bought Cadbury for £12 billion in 2010.

The company paid no corporation tax in the UK in 2014 and 2015, the last years for which figures are available.

In the interview, Mr Caton defended these tax arrangements, saying: “We do pay, as a company, billions of dollars in tax on a global basis.”