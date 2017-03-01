President Donald Trump’s travel ban appears to have even deterred those people not affected directly by the executive order from travelling to the US, costing the country’s tourism industry millions.

Several reports have revealed that interest in both business and leisure travel to the US dropped since Mr Trump took office, with the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) estimating that the US lost about $185m in business travel bookings as uncertainty dented travellers' confidence.

Data from travel search site Kayak showed interest in travel to the US from the UK had “fallen of a cliff”, the site said in a press release.

Searches for flights to Tampa and Orlando declined 58 per cent while searches for Miami were down 52 per cent when compared to last year. Searches for San Diego dropped by 43 per cent, Las Vegas by 36 per cent and Los Angeles 32 by per cent.

While flight prices stayed stable for all destinations, average prices for hotel rooms in Las Vegas dropped by 39 per cent on average, they declined by 34 per cent in San Francisco and by 32 per cent in New York.

Suzanne Perry, a travel expert at Kayak, said the story of the summer is the fall of interest in the US.

“We noted that searches to the US dropped after the new President came to office – but it seems like this is a longer-term trend,” Ms Perry said.

“The US has historically been one of the most popular countries for Brits, but searches to popular destinations falling by over half in one year is a massive shift. With hotel prices also falling significantly, it may only be a matter of time before airlines follow suit. It will be interesting to see if it can bounce back in 2018,” she added.

The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued







8 show all The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued













1/8 Trump and the media White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer takes questions during the daily press briefing Getty Images

2/8 Trump and the Trans-Pacific Partnership Union leaders applaud US President Donald Trump for signing an executive order withdrawing the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington DC Getty

3/8 Trump and the Mexico wall People protest against US President Donald Trump's inauguration next to a fake wall with a Mexican national flag and a dummy representing him in Mexico City Getty Images

4/8 Trump and the Mexico wall A US Border Patrol vehicle sits waiting for illegal immigrants at a fence opening near the US-Mexico border near McAllen, Texas. The number of incoming immigrants has surged ahead of the upcoming Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, who has pledged to build a wall along the US-Mexico border Getty Images

5/8 Trump and abortion US President Donald Trump signs an executive order as Chief of Staff Reince Priebus looks on in the Oval Office of the White House Getty Images

6/8 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline Opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines hold a rally as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York. US President Donald Trump signed executive orders reviving the construction of two controversial oil pipelines, but said the projects would be subject to renegotiation Getty Images

7/8 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline US actress and political activist Jane Fonda attends a rally with opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York Getty Images

8/8 Trump and 'Obamacare' Nancy Pelosi who is the minority leader of the House of Representatives speaks beside House Democrats at an event to protect the Affordable Care Act in Los Angeles, California. The Republican-led US Senate has launched their much-anticipated effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act by passing a budget blueprint which would allow them to begin rolling back the health care reforms Getty Images

Flight app Hopper analysed flight search demand from 122 international origins to the US for weeks immediately before and after Mr Trump's inauguration and in February found that demand fell significantly after the travel ban was announced.

Mr Trump defended his travel ban Tuesday at a Joint Session of Congress — and pledged to take new steps soon “to keep out those who would do us harm”.